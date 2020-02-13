UBC In The News
Moo-dy teenagers and cows are not that different, UBC study shows
A new UBC study by Nina Von Keyserlingk, a professor of animal welfare at the faculty of land and food systems, shows dairy cows pass through personality changes during puberty much like humans do. UBC professor Dan Weary and former PhD students, Heather Neave and Joao Costa, were also mentioned.
Cosmos, Globe and Mail (subscription), Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Peace Arch News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
University of British Columbia researchers working on marijuana breathalyzer
UBCO research developed a marijuana breathalyzer with an artificial nose designed to detect THC on the breath. The lead researcher and engineering professor Mina Hoorfar and PhD student Hamed Mirzaei were quoted.
Radio Canada
MAiD recipients more likely to be high-income, married, living at home, study says
Ellen Wiebe, a clinical professor of family practice at UBC, surveyed marginalized people in the Downtown Eastside. The results showed very low levels of knowledge about palliative care, hospice and medical assistance in dying.
Ottawa Citizen, Regina Leader-Post
Inside the ‘growth machine’ that made Vancouver world class unaffordable
The Tyee interviewed David Ley, a professor of geography at UBC, about his study on the inner workings of the “growth machine,” a thesis that points out that urban growth is driven by an elite group of real estate interests.
The Tyee
Calculating air pollution’s death toll, across state lines
Michael Brauer, a professor in the UBC school of population and public health, says decreases in early deaths from pollution from larger sources like power plants are a result of the effectiveness of federal regulations.
New York Times (subscription)
'Waves of emotion,' misinformation about novel coronavirus spreads on Chinese social media
News 1130 interviewed Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor at UBC, about the spread of information about the coronavirus and social media in the Chinese community.
News 1130
The smelly truth about romantic relationships and health
UBC graduate student Marlise Hofer and professor Frances Chen in UBC’s department of psychology, wrote about their study that showed the scent of a romantic partner can improve sleep and reduce stress.
The Conversation
Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence
Vernon-based author, editor, and songwriter John Lent will join UBCO students, faculty and the community in various writing and literary projects.
Kelowna Capital News
Metro Vancouver's homeless count campaign needs 600 volunteers
Postmedia featured UBC school of community and regional planning graduate Jaraad Marani for his work on the homeless count.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province