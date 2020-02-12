UBC In The News
Moo swings? Cows go through disruptive puberty too – study
Media highlighted a study by Nina Von Keyserlingk, a professor of animal welfare at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, that showed dairy cows pass through personality changes during puberty much like humans do.
Guardian, Daily Mail, Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (Canada), MSN (UK)
Wine regions face dramatic shrink with warming
Japan News featured a study which suggests global warming of just two degrees Celsius could see the world’s wine-producing regions shrink by more than half, and quoted co-author, Elizabeth Wolkovich, a UBC forestry professor.
Japan News
UBCO keeps the weight off
UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes is leading an on-campus healthy weight management service based on her research that shows long-term weight management is a complex issue involving biological, psychological and social factors.
Castanet
I have 3 serious mental illnesses — but that won’t stop me from having kids
Nichole Fairbrother, a professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says exhaustion is a real thing and mothers need more help than they have historically had.
Refinery29, Yahoo (UK), MSN (UK)
Growing truck sales on P.E.I. indication of a 'failed policy'
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Werner Antweiler commented on the international trend of turning to heavier vehicles and the consequences.
CBC
Where is B.C. at when it comes to supporting Indigenous rights?
CBC’s Early Edition interviewed UBC sociology professor David Tindall about the political climate in the province and the support for Indigenous rights.
CBC Early Edition
E-learning in Ontario: Way of the future or an ineffective teaching model?
Mark Bullen, an e-learning expert and an adjunct professor in UBC’s Master of Educational Technology, says online learning can be as effective as classroom learning if it’s designed properly and provides the appropriate amount of student support.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Coronavirus outbreak prompts Canadian officials to weigh asking all travellers from China to ‘self-isolate’
Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, commented on the self-isolation policy to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Craft cannabis businesses weather disappointing market
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says there will be more bankruptcies this year and a lot more consolidation and liquidation of assets in the cannabis market.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What do the Oscars mean this year?
Ernest Mathijs, a UBC professor of cinema and media studies spoke about Parasite’s historic win at the Oscars.
CFAX1070
Vancouver 2010: Path to Olympics built from asphalt, steel
David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about how the Sea-to-Sky Highway has impacted the growth of Squamish.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier
NDP claims it’s delivered a K.O. to BC Liberals on ICBC rates
The Indo-Canadian Voice quoted UBC Sauder School of Business professor Werner Antweiler about the ICBC rates.
Indo-Canadian Voice
MD to speak on B.C.’s switch to biosimilar drugs at Coquitlam meeting
Alan Low, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, says while biologic and biosimilar medications are highly similar, they’re not the same.
Tri-City News
Toward care-based automobile insurance in B.C.
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote about ICBC’s new care-based system.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Maple Ridge forester receives prestigious award
Cheryl Power, resident forester and assistant manager at the UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Forest, has won the Distinguished Forest Professional award.
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News
How UBC is still benefitting from the Vancouver 2010 Olympics
Daily Hive highlighted some of the benefits UBC is enjoying from the 2010 Winter Olympics and interviewed UBC facilities senior director Kavie Toor.
Daily Hive