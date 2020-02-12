Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on novel coronavirus and global health emergency Media Advisories

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, called COVID-19.

Information on the latest confirmed cases both in B.C. and globally is available here.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Michael Curry

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Brett Finlay

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Stephen Hoption Cann

UBC School of Population of Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease

Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Pediatric infectious disease expert

WHO global research and innovation forum participant, supporting the international response to COVID-19

Josef Penninger

Director, Life Sciences Institute

Professor, Department of Medical Genetics

Email: josef.penninger@ubc.ca

Identified a crucial SARS receptor that helps explain how and why SARS coronavirus infection causes lung failure

Developed a promising therapeutic agent that prevents lung failure in SARS coronavirus and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in an animal model and preliminary human trials

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca