UBC In The News
'Novel device can identify high-quality blood donors
A new device developed at UBC can identify individuals whose red blood cells stay viable for longer in storage and in the recipient’s body. Study authors Hongshen Ma, a professor of mechanical engineering and biomedical engineering, and Mark Scott, a clinical professor in pathology and laboratory medicine, were quoted
Business Standard, Outlook India, News 1130
A vending machine in Canada is dispensing a drug twice as strong as heroin
Vice featured UBC school of population and public health professor Mark Tyndall’s idea of providing opioids via vending machines for a safer supply.
Vice
Jordan Peterson and the deadly overprescription of benzos
National Post highlighted a report written by Janet Currie, a PhD candidate at the UBC school of nursing, which outlined the over-prescription of benzodiazepines and sleeping pills to women in Canada and the withdrawal and recovery from addiction.
National Post
Some elderly with illnesses cut back on driving, but others don’t
Ediriweera Desapriya, a research associate at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says it’s important for primary care physicians and family members to monitor their older-driver patients and have a supportive and ongoing discussion about their driving.
Reuters
What happens to your body when you give birth multiple times?
Huffington Post quoted Dorothy Shaw, a clinical professor emeritus in obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC, about the link between fertility rate and maternal mortality rate.
Huffington Post (UK)
China tries to limit spread of coronavirus as millions return to work
Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, commented on the economic impact of coronavirus on the manufacturing industry.
CBC
Canada and China's rocky relationship
UBC China Council executive director Yves Tiberghien spoke about Canada-China relations and the Meng Wanzhou affair.
CBC Early Edition (6:36 mark)
Common law vs. marriage: What are my legal rights?
UBC sociology professor Sinikka Elliott gave comments about common-law relationships and alternative options offered other than marriage.
Global
The novel coronavirus explained: Should I be worried?
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says we don’t need to be concerned about coronavirus in Canada at this stage.
Daily Hive