UBC In The News
Recreational fishers are increasingly targeting sharks and rays. Researchers are concerned
The Weather Channel mentioned a study co-authored by Daniel Pauly, principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries, which showed sharks and rays are unlikely to survive even if they are thrown back into the ocean by recreational fishers.
Weather Channel
A victory in court for pipelines but the debate continues
The New York Times interviewed UBC Indigenous law professor Gordon Christie about what makes consultation with Indigenous people meaningful or reasonable.
New York Times (subscription)
5 lessons on jealousy and romance that couples can learn from their friends in non-monogamous relationships
Carrie Jenkins, a professor in UBC’s department of philosophy, was quoted about honest communication non-monogamous relationships require.
Business Insider
Jordan Peterson seeks 'emergency' drug detox treatment in Russia
Michael Krausz, project director of addiction psychiatry at UBC’s Institute of Mental Health, commented on difficulties of benzodiazepine addiction.
CBC
Who’s in charge of keeping B.C. dry as sea levels rise? With no singular climate plan, it’s every community for itself
Kees Lokman, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, says B.C.’s coastal communities need better funding, but they also need access to coastal engineering expertise and data.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Vacant homes in Vancouver continue to dwindle due to empty homes tax: mayor
Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the empty homes tax is doing what it should: ensuring homes aren’t sitting empty and unused.
Global
'Can I see her any sooner?': Father reunites with daughter in Canadian quarantine zone
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on some challenges people may face in the quarantine zone at a Canadian Forces base.
CTV
B.C. car insurance
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Werner Antweiler was interviewed about B.C.’s new “no-fault” insurance model.
CKNW Charles Adler Tonight (16:17 mark)
Overhaul your carbon footprint: These are the most impactful choices you can make
UBC psychologist Jiaying Zhao, Canada Research Chair in behavioural sustainability, spoke about carbon footprint and which aspects of our daily lives contribute to climate change.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Satellites and space debris are polluting our orbit. More than the stars are at stake
UBC professors Michael Byers and Aaron Boley wrote about finding a sustainable solution to the problem of space debris.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Valentine’s Day: Asian guys stereotyped and excluded in online dating
Yue Qian, a UBC professor of sociology, wrote about the racism and rejection Asian men encounter in online dating.
The Conversation