UBC In The News

Recreational fishers are increasingly targeting sharks and rays. Researchers are concerned

The Weather Channel mentioned a study co-authored by Daniel Pauly, principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Ocean and Fisheries, which showed sharks and rays are unlikely to survive even if they are thrown back into the ocean by recreational fishers.
Weather Channel

A victory in court for pipelines but the debate continues

The New York Times interviewed UBC Indigenous law professor Gordon Christie about what makes consultation with Indigenous people meaningful or reasonable.
New York Times (subscription)

5 lessons on jealousy and romance that couples can learn from their friends in non-monogamous relationships

Carrie Jenkins, a professor in UBC’s department of philosophy, was quoted about honest communication non-monogamous relationships require.
Business Insider

Jordan Peterson seeks 'emergency' drug detox treatment in Russia

Michael Krausz, project director of addiction psychiatry at UBC’s Institute of Mental Health, commented on difficulties of benzodiazepine addiction.
CBC

Experts weigh in on rail slowdown imposed following fiery crash in Sask.

CBC spoke to Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the decision to slow down trains carrying hazardous goods across the country.
CBCYahoo

Who’s in charge of keeping B.C. dry as sea levels rise? With no singular climate plan, it’s every community for itself

Kees Lokman, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, says B.C.’s coastal communities need better funding, but they also need access to coastal engineering expertise and data.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Vacant homes in Vancouver continue to dwindle due to empty homes tax: mayor

Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the empty homes tax is doing what it should: ensuring homes aren’t sitting empty and unused.
Global

'Can I see her any sooner?': Father reunites with daughter in Canadian quarantine zone

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on some challenges people may face in the quarantine zone at a Canadian Forces base.
CTV

B.C. car insurance

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Werner Antweiler was interviewed about B.C.’s new “no-fault” insurance model.
CKNW Charles Adler Tonight (16:17 mark)

Overhaul your carbon footprint: These are the most impactful choices you can make

UBC psychologist Jiaying Zhao, Canada Research Chair in behavioural sustainability, spoke about carbon footprint and which aspects of our daily lives contribute to climate change.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Satellites and space debris are polluting our orbit. More than the stars are at stake

UBC professors Michael Byers and Aaron Boley wrote about finding a sustainable solution to the problem of space debris.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Valentine’s Day: Asian guys stereotyped and excluded in online dating

Yue Qian, a UBC professor of sociology, wrote about the racism and rejection Asian men encounter in online dating.
The Conversation