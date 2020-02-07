UBC In The News
India needs nearly 30 times more solar power to phase out coal jobs
A new study led by Sandeep Pai with the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC found that it may not be feasible to transition major coal mining areas to solar or wind power.
Quartz (India), MSN (UK)
Okanagan-developed marijuana breathalyzer with an artificial nose ready for testing
UBCO research led by engineering professor Mina Hoorfar developed a marijuana breathalyzer with an artificial nose designed to detect THC on the breath.
Global, Kelowna Capital News, GrowthOp
Have an exercise ‘snack’ and improve your health: kinesiology researchers
Research co-conducted by UBCO showed that even short bouts of physical activity can have real health benefits.
Global
LGBTQ2+ advocates, councillors ask for conversion therapy ban
Global mentioned UBC research which showed that a significant number of Canadians have been subjected to conversion therapy.
Global
Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
Curtis Suttle, UBC science professor and environmental virologist, commented on the benefits of the discovery and characterization of new viruses.
Science Magazine
What is no-fault insurance?
Media interviewed UBC Sauder School of Business professor Werner Antweiler about ICBC’s new care-based system which aims to eliminate litigation and pain and suffering payments, while promising lower rates and improved benefits.
CBC Early Edition with Stephen Quinn, Globe and Mail (subscription)
2nd derailment in two months near Guernsey, Sask. raises maintenance questions
Global spoke to Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the recent Canadian Pacific Railway train derailment.
Global
Recreational fishers are increasingly targeting sharks and rays, and researchers are concerned
Daniel Pauly, principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC, says fishers who catch-and-release sharks and rays are likely still contributing to the species’ decline.
Mongabay