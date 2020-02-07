UBC In The News

India needs nearly 30 times more solar power to phase out coal jobs

A new study led by Sandeep Pai with the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC found that it may not be feasible to transition major coal mining areas to solar or wind power.
Quartz (India)MSN (UK)

Okanagan-developed marijuana breathalyzer with an artificial nose ready for testing

UBCO research led by engineering professor Mina Hoorfar developed a marijuana breathalyzer with an artificial nose designed to detect THC on the breath.
GlobalKelowna Capital NewsGrowthOp

Have an exercise ‘snack’ and improve your health: kinesiology researchers

Research co-conducted by UBCO showed that even short bouts of physical activity can have real health benefits.
Global

LGBTQ2+ advocates, councillors ask for conversion therapy ban

Global mentioned UBC research which showed that a significant number of Canadians have been subjected to conversion therapy.
Global

Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes

Curtis Suttle, UBC science professor and environmental virologist, commented on the benefits of the discovery and characterization of new viruses.
Science Magazine

What is no-fault insurance?

Media interviewed UBC Sauder School of Business professor Werner Antweiler about ICBC’s new care-based system which aims to eliminate litigation and pain and suffering payments, while promising lower rates and improved benefits.
CBC Early Edition with Stephen QuinnGlobe and Mail (subscription)

2nd derailment in two months near Guernsey, Sask. raises maintenance questions

Global spoke to Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the recent Canadian Pacific Railway train derailment.
Global

Recreational fishers are increasingly targeting sharks and rays, and researchers are concerned

Daniel Pauly, principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC, says fishers who catch-and-release sharks and rays are likely still contributing to the species’ decline.
Mongabay