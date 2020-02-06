UBC experts on proposed changes to B.C. auto insurance system

The B.C. government is introducing legislation aimed at removing litigation and its associated costs from B.C.’s auto insurance system. UBC experts are available to comment.
Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
- ICBC deficit, rates, underlying problems and solution strategies
* available Thursday except from 2:30-4 p.m.
Lachlan Caunt
Sessional Lecturer, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: lcaunt@mail.ubc.ca
- third-party insurance, law of negligence in Canada, tort law
* available until 2 p.m. Thursday for interviews by phone, Skype or email