UBC experts on proposed changes to B.C. auto insurance system Media Advisories

The B.C. government is introducing legislation aimed at removing litigation and its associated costs from B.C.’s auto insurance system. UBC experts are available to comment.

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

ICBC deficit, rates, underlying problems and solution strategies

* available Thursday except from 2:30-4 p.m.

Lachlan Caunt

Sessional Lecturer, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: lcaunt@mail.ubc.ca

third-party insurance, law of negligence in Canada, tort law

* available until 2 p.m. Thursday for interviews by phone, Skype or email