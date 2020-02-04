UBC experts on Trans Mountain pipeline decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will proceed after the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the court challenge against it on Tuesday.
UBC experts are available to comment.
George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
• politics of pipelines, regulatory process, environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement
Jocelyn Stacey
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca
• Canadian environmental law, Canadian public law
* by email only; unavailable 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday
David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
• environmental politics