UBC experts on Trans Mountain pipeline decision Media Advisories

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will proceed after the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the court challenge against it on Tuesday.

UBC experts are available to comment.

George Hoberg

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-822-3728

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

• politics of pipelines, regulatory process, environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement

Jocelyn Stacey

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

• Canadian environmental law, Canadian public law

* by email only; unavailable 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday

David Tindall

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

• environmental politics