UBC In The News
A 20-minute walk may have the same energizing effect on your brain as a cup of coffee, without the side effects
A study co-conducted by UBC kinesiology looked at the effects of acute aerobic exercise and caffeine on working memory and caffeine withdrawal symptoms.
Business Insider
Hey Google, is my wife listening to chats via smart speaker?
New UBC research explored users’ privacy concerns concerning shared smart speakers. The article quoted study authors Konstantin Beznosov and Yue Huang, with the department of electrical and computer engineering.
The Hindu
Living near highways linked to higher dementia risk
A new UBC study suggests living near major roads or highways is linked to higher incidence of neurological disorders. The study authors Weiran Yuchi and Michael Brauer in the UBC school of population and public health were mentioned.
Hindustan Times
Massively popular K-pop artist Seungri has been indicted on charges of prostitution and gambling
CedarBough Saeji, a UBC expert on Korean culture, was quoted about K-pop artists and the polished image they are required to maintain.
Business Insider
We may avoid the very worst climate scenario. But the next-worst is still pretty awful.
Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, says the levels of coal use in the high-end warming scenario were always implausible given the world’s coal reserves.
Washington Post
An incommunicable disease: the difficulties in naming the latest viral outbreak
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says naming diseases holds great psychological importance because they impart information about the disease, imply the degree of threat involved, and invite the general public to learn about often complex health issues.
The Canadian Press via Yahoo, MSN, Chronicle Journal, Ottawa Matters, Daily Courier
Coronavirus anxiety leaves Sask. with surgical mask shortage
CBC quoted Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, about the high survival rate of the novel coronavirus.
CBC
Designing a more resilient forest: Team of scientists takes aim at source of B.C.'s catastrophic fires
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels spoke about forest regeneration.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Going underground to understand the yin and yang of carbon in our atmosphere
Sean M. Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems says soil carbon should matter to anybody in Whistler who appreciates the current climate of snowy winter and great summer weather.
Pique
Clues, not ideas
Amartya Lahiri, Royal Bank research professor of economics at UBC, discussed the result from India’s economic survey, calling out the fundamental issue that the public doesn’t believe the official statistics.
Indian Express
Canada’s failed sex work laws cost Marylène Lévesque her life
UBC PhD students and research associates at the Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity Bronwyn McBride and Margaret Erickson wrote about Canada’s failed sex work laws and the violence that women face.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Supervised drug-use sites scare a lot of voters, but they’re one of the best ways to tackle a national overdose crisis
Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about his upcoming book on the overdose crisis and why he had a change of heart about supervised injection sites.
Globe and Mail (subscription), National Post, CKNW Lynda Steel Show, CKNW Charles Adler Tonight, CHED Ryan Jespersen Show, CKLW Dan MacDonald Show
Get it done: Why Ottawa, B.C. and Vancouver should come together to build SkyTrain to UBC
The Globe and Mail wrote about the importance of SkyTrain extension all the way to UBC.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC president shares story of mental health
UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono spoke about his personal journey living with depression and bipolar disorder, inspiring students to seek help when facing mental health challenges.
AM 1150
UBC to be first Canadian institution to join open science platform
UBCO announced that the university has become the first Canadian post-secondary institution to join the open science platform, Open Science Framework Institutions.
Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier
UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs
UBCO announced longtime campus executive Ian Cull as the first senior advisor on Indigenous Affairs for the Okanagan campus.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Daily Courier
True meaning of walls: UBC
Media featured the upcoming UBC event which aims to discuss the walls we do not see right in front of us.
Castanet, Daily Courier