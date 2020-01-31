UBC In The News
Goodbye cabernet sauvignon. How climate change will end wine as we know it.
A new UBC study suggests that switching grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change. The study’s senior author, Elizabeth Wolkovich, a UBC forestry professor, was quoted.
Washington Post, Food & Wine
Children learn better when in contact with people they trust
UBC researchers found that young children between the age of four and five prefer to learn from people who appear confident and can identify poor sources of information. The lead author and UBC psychology professor Susan Birch was quoted.
Yahoo
We may avoid the very worst climate scenario. But the next-worst is still pretty awful.
Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, says the levels of coal use in the high-end warming scenario were always implausible given the world’s coal reserves.
SFGate
Federal investigation launched after convicted murderer on day parole murders woman in Quebec
Isabel Grant, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about male entitlement to women’s bodies over the safety of women.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Growing up and growing apart — is it normal when a friendship ends?
John Ogrodniczuk, the director of UBC’s psychotherapy program, says the number of friends someone has doesn’t matter as much as the quality of that friendship.
Global
Coronavirus outbreak: Misinformation, panic run rampant among B.C.'s Chinese-speaking communities
Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus at the UBC Institute of Asian Research, commented on the amplifying effect of social media on the spread of information on the coronavirus outbreak.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record
A new royal brand era dawns in British Columbia
UBC lecturer and royal observer Sarika Bose commented on Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how B,C. could benefic economically.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver Courier
Vancouver's Jim McEwen set to join Tesla, Banting, Best in National Inventors Hall of Fame
James McEwen, a UBC electrical engineering alumnus and former adjunct professor, has been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. provincial court Judge Thomas Gove retires with impressive legacy
Postmedia highlighted UBC law and commerce alumnus and provincial court Judge Thomas Gove’s retirement.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province