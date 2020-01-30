UBC In The News
Hey Google, is my wife listening to chats via smart speaker?
New UBC research explored users’ privacy concerns concerning shared smart speakers. The article quoted study authors Konstantin Beznosov and Yue Huang, with the department of electrical and computer engineering.
Yahoo
Here’s how to get carbon pricing off the ground
Research 2 Reality highlighted research led by David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, which looked at consumer reactions to different terminology around carbon pricing.
Research 2 Reality
Researchers fear a senior male southern resident killer whale is dead
The Canadian Press interviewed Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about the missing southern resident killer whale, L41.
The Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Regina Leader-Post
Canadian senator gripes we don't like 'rich' Asians
Yuen Pau Woo, a senior fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and an independent Senator representing B.C., says Canada is very proud of being an immigrant nation, but for some reason don’t like the rich ones.
Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Edmonton Sun, The Province
Taking preventative action on wildfires
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels discussed efforts to de-escalate the devastating forest wildfires that are increasingly occurring due to climate change.
CFAX 1070
UBC and Vancouver sign agreement with Tsleil-Waututh for UBC Skytrain extension
Representatives from the City of Vancouver, UBC and the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Development Corporation signed a formal memorandum of understanding to join forces advocating for the completion of a SkyTrain line all the way to UBC.
CBC Early Edition, Global, CKNW Lynda Steele Show, CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Indo-Canadian Voice, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, Daily Hive
Memory of late goalie Laura Taylor still binds UBC Thunderbirds
Postmedia interviewed UBC kinesiology student and a member of UBC hockey team Mikayla Ogrodniczuk about UBC Athletes Hub, Canada’s first mental health resource for student-athletes on campus.
Postmedia via The Province, Vancouver Sun, National Post, Ottawa Citizen
UBC, SFU prep for Wuhan coronavirus, exchange programs unaffected
Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, told News 1130 that UBC will take guidance from provincial and federal agencies on any travel restrictions and make sure students, faculty, and staff are informed.
News 1130
UBC president shares story
UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono will share his personal journey living with depression and bipolar disorder in Kelowna on Jan. 30.
Castanet