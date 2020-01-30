UBC In The News

Hey Google, is my wife listening to chats via smart speaker?

New UBC research explored users’ privacy concerns concerning shared smart speakers. The article quoted study authors Konstantin Beznosov and Yue Huang, with the department of electrical and computer engineering.
Here’s how to get carbon pricing off the ground

Research 2 Reality highlighted research led by David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, which looked at consumer reactions to different terminology around carbon pricing.
Researchers fear a senior male southern resident killer whale is dead

The Canadian Press interviewed Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about the missing southern resident killer whale, L41.
Coronavirus outbreak

UBC academics spoke to media about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
Canadian senator gripes we don't like 'rich' Asians

Yuen Pau Woo, a senior fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and an independent Senator representing B.C., says Canada is very proud of being an immigrant nation, but for some reason don’t like the rich ones.
Taking preventative action on wildfires 

UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels discussed efforts to de-escalate the devastating forest wildfires that are increasingly occurring due to climate change.
UBC and Vancouver sign agreement with Tsleil-Waututh for UBC Skytrain extension

Representatives from the City of Vancouver, UBC and the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Development Corporation signed a formal memorandum of understanding to join forces advocating for the completion of a SkyTrain line all the way to UBC.
Memory of late goalie Laura Taylor still binds UBC Thunderbirds

Postmedia interviewed UBC kinesiology student and a member of UBC hockey team Mikayla Ogrodniczuk about UBC Athletes Hub, Canada’s first mental health resource for student-athletes on campus.
UBC, SFU prep for Wuhan coronavirus, exchange programs unaffected

Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, told News 1130 that UBC will take guidance from provincial and federal agencies on any travel restrictions and make sure students, faculty, and staff are informed.
UBC president shares story

UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono will share his personal journey living with depression and bipolar disorder in Kelowna on Jan. 30.
