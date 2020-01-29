UBC In The News
UBC studying how therapeutic robot can help dementia patients
UBC nursing professor Lilian Hung was interviewed about her work with a robotic seal to help people with dementia.
Global, Fairchild TV
Hey Google, is my wife listening to my chats?
New UBC research explored users’ privacy concerns concerning shared smart speakers. The article quoted study authors Konstantin Beznosov and Yue Huang, with the department of electrical and computer engineering.
Hindustan Times
Vancouver drug users say fentanyl gives better high than heroin
A new study co-led by UBC shows that drug users knowingly take fentanyl. The lead author Mohammad Karamouzian, a PhD student at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
Vancouver Courier
Facts vs. fear: Experts offer advice on keeping calm during coronavirus outbreak
CBC quoted Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, and psychiatry professor Steven Taylor, about the coronavirus and managing anxiety during an outbreak.
CBC
Albatrosses used as flying spies to detect illegal fishing boats
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on how using AIS signals might help detect illegal fishing.
CBC
Women face higher rates of pain, depression after strokes than men, study finds
Thalia Field, a neurology professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says the finding that women are more likely to be living alone prior to stroke offers a potential psycho-social reason.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Ottawa closer to single-use plastic ban after finishing science assessment
UBC environmental lawyer David Boyd says Canada needs to take action to match the rhetoric about the single-use plastic ban.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Southern resident killer whale feared dead, depleting endangered population off B.C. coast
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the endangered population of southern resident killer whales.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Suicide is preventable, but experts say we need better data and more support
Global interviewed Ingrid Söchting, director of the UBC Psychology Clinic, about suicide rates and intentionality.
Global
Five reasons to check out the Vancouver International Boat Show
The UBC Sailbot team have built an autonomous sailing vessel to compete in the upcoming Vic-Maui Race. The students will be on-site at the Vancouver International Boat Show on Feb. 7-9.
Vancouver Sun
Here’s why a Stephen Harper loyalist regrets the tough-on-crime politics he once practised
Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about his view on supervised injection sites for drug users.
The Star (subscription)
'It was sad. Really sad': Punky the dog destroyed after years-long legal battle
Media interviewed Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, about pursuing legal reform in animal law and elevating the status of animals.
CBC, Global, CKNW The Jill Bennett Show (19:00 mark)