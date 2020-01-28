UBC experts on coronavirus outbreak

Jan 28, 2020    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

A new coronavirus is causing respiratory infections mostly in Hubei Province, China. Information on the latest confirmed cases globally is available here.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

  • Emergency medicine; coronavirus

Stephen Hoption Cann
UBC School of Population of Public Health
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

  • Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca

  • Led the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak

Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com

  • Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease
  • Preparing for pandemics (Globe op-ed)

Steven Taylor
Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry
Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca
*Available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28

  • Health anxiety (hypochondriasis); author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease.”

