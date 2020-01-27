UBC In The News
Awareness not enough? Drug users knowingly taking fentanyl, study says
A study co-led by UBC points to importance of taking comprehensive measures to reduce the risk for people who take fentanyl knowingly or unknowingly. The lead author Mohammad Karamouzian, a PhD student at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
Living near major roadways increases risk of dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s: UBC study
A new UBC study suggests living near major roads or highways is linked to higher incidence of neurological disorders. The study authors Michael Brauer, a professor in the UBC school of population and public health and PhD candidate Weiran Yuchi were quoted.
Coronavirus outbreak
UBC members spoke to media about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
Canadian psychedelic drug researcher featured in Paltrow’s Netflix show The Goop Lab
Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the media circus and skepticism that follows Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand, Goop.
Cold snap fatal to spruce beetles will 'knock back' infestation, say experts
Allan Carroll, UBC forestry professor and director of its forest sciences undergraduate program, says the spruce beetles survival rate will depend on how much snow was present and how sudden the change in temperature was.
Study indicates low-income residents are not pushed from neighbourhoods when new housing is built. We should listen
Patrick Condon, a professor at the UBC school of architecture and landscape architecture, says building new housing does nothing to address the chasm between high housing prices and rents, and local wages, which have not kept up.
SeaTac takes aim at YVR
John Korenic, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the major expansion at Seattle’s airport.
Open rehearsal program invites audience to watch theatre in the making
CBC’s Daybreak South interviewed Tracy Ross, a sessional instructor at UBCO’s faculty of creative and critical studies, about the Public Theatre Project launched at UBCO which aims to bring the campus and arts communities together.
UBC Okanagan students break down mental health stigma by raising their voices at summit
Global featured the Raise Your Voice Summit hosted by UBCO, which was designed to inspire a new generation of mental health advocates.
