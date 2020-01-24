UBC In The News

Dogs can help kids read, so this author hit the road with hers

Media mentioned a recent UBCO study which found that children are more motivated to read when accompanied by a dog and quoted Camille Rousseau, a PhD student in UBCO’s school of education.
New virus could trigger travel sector woes akin to damage from SARS in 2003

Media highlighted a report on the economic effects of the SARS epidemic by Kai Ostwald, a professor in the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC.
Living near traffic corridors linked to risk of MS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's disease: UBC study

A new UBC study suggests living near major roads or highways is linked to higher incidence of neurological disorders. The lead author Weiran Yuchi, a PhD candidate in the UBC school of population and public health, was interviewed.
Mother trees against climate change

Radio Canada featured UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard and her work in UBC’s Malcolm Knapp Research Forest.
Green myths Canada’s LNG sales force tells the world

The Tyee mentioned a UBC study that evaluated the effect of barometric pressure changes on methane release.
Risk of coronavirus low for school-aged children, letter to Vancouver School Board says

Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, gave comments about the seriousness of coronavirus.
Vancouver listed second least affordable market in the world

Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about housing prices that are out of sync with incomes and most people don’t make enough money to keep up with rising costs.
Claims protesters were paid to support Meng Wanzhou 'troubling', expert says

News 1130 interviewed Max Cameron, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, about paid protesters and demonstrations.
Risk of U.S.-China split looms despite deal: experts

UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien says the risk of a China-U.S. split remains real despite the Phase 1 of a trade deal.
How to avoid compassion fatigue: Care for your staff so they can care for the world

Forbes highlighted the mental health literacy program developed by UBC’s faculty of education.
Major employers can be part of solving Toronto’s housing crisis, report says

UBC was mentioned for offering 25 per cent below housing market rates to facility and staff and the rent-geared-to-income pilot program for lower-income staff.
UBC Okanagan to host 2020 softball national championships

UBCO Heat has been selected to host the Canadian Collegiate Softball Association National Championships in October. The head coach Joni Frei and athletic director Tom Huisman were quoted.
