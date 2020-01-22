UBC In The News
12-year-old's handcuffing continues history of Indigenous distrust in police: former child representative
CBC’s Early Edition interviewed Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, about the recent arrest of a 12-year old Indigenous girl and the long-term impact of traumatic experiences.
CBC Early Edition
Don't panic: A medical expert weighs in on the coronavirus
Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, and Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the seriousness of recent coronavirus outbreak in China and the impact on Canadians.
Curry: CTV
Hoption Cann: Ottawa Sun, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Chamber of commerce ‘impostor’ clash the latest cultural rift in Richmond, B.C.
UBC history professor Henry Yu says the fact that the Business Association of Richmond has been able to attract members suggests that the chamber has not done enough to adjust to the city’s changing demographics.
The Star (subscription)
Curious Kids: Do teachers get paid when they go on strike?
Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, wrote about teachers’ pay during a strike.
The Conversation
How blockchain could prevent future data breaches
Victoria Lemieux, a professor of archival science at the iSchool and lead of the Blockchain research cluster, Blockchain@UBC, wrote about using blockchains to address secure and privacy-preserving data sharing.
The Conversation
Two South Asian women recount how male ‘honour’ jolted their lives
Postmedia featured a story co-written by Sumeet Sekhon, a postdoctoral student studying caste, migration and gender studies at UBCO, about her difficult personal experiences in Punjabi gender inequality and the notions of family disgrace.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star
Convicted child killer out on bail after 36 years
Peter A. Allard School of Law’s Innocence Project was mentioned for supporting Phillip Tallio in the appeal of his conviction for a 1983 murder.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Classical music: UBC Opera mounts long-neglected Weinberg story of the recent past
In remembrance of those who lost their lives at Auschwitz, UBC Opera will present Mieczysław Weinberg’s opera The Passenger from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C.'s oldest practising lawyer just turned 100 and isn't retiring yet
CBC As It Happens interviewed UBC Alumna Constance Isherwood who is B.C.’s oldest practising lawyer.
CBC As It Happens