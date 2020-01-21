UBC In The News
Exercise can help in the fight against cancer, but how do we persuade patients to do it?
The Globe and Mail featured a new set of guidelines on exercise and cancer, quoting one of the authors, Kristin Campbell, the director of UBC’s Clinical Exercise Physiology Lab.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Experts comment on Huawei CFO extradition hearing
Media interviewed Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor at UBC, about Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing.
Evans: CGTN
Tiberghien: CBC, Radio-Canada, Global, Breakfast Television
Toronto-based fact-checking site tries to loosen Iranian regime's grip on the truth
Saranaz Barforoush, a lecturer at the UBC school of journalism, spoke about the importance of fact-checking services in Iran.
CBC
Complaints filed against RCMP for blocking Wet'suwet'en access
UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young says the federal and provincial governments must come to the table with the hereditary chiefs and Canada’s international obligations should also be taken into account.
National Observer
Legal divide lies behind Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest, expert says
CBC’s The House interviewed Gordon Christie, director of UBC’s Indigenous legal studies program at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the dispute between the Wet’suwet’en people and Coastal GasLink, and what it means for the government’s commitment to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
CBC’s The House
Wet'suwet'en allies halting B.C.'s busiest ferry route latest PR nightmare for fading star of LNG
Justin Bull, a lecturer in entrepreneurship and innovation at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the investment shifts in the LNG industry in B.C.
The Star (subscription)
B.C. health officials still have a lot to learn about new China coronavirus
Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography UBC, says experts will need to know more about the coronavirus before taking further action.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star, Calgary Herald
Australian wildfires and what B.C. can learn from them
John Innes, professor and dean at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed about the Australia wildfires and what we can learn from it.
Spice Radio
New UBC life sciences lab unveiled
CTV featured the grand opening of UBC Undergraduate Life Sciences Teaching Labs and interviewed David Oliver, a microbiology and immunology professor at UBC’s faculty of science.
CTV
Gordon Smith, B.C.-based painter and educator, dies at 100
Media reported that painter and educator Gordon Smith, a former professor in UBC’s department of education, has died at age 100.
The Canadian Press via CTV, CityNews, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
These are Canada’s top employers for young people in 2020
The Globe and Mail mentioned UBC’s Postdoctoral Fellows Office, which acts as a resource to help postdocs expand their professional skills.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC creates scholarship in memory of flight 752 victims
UBC established a scholarship in memory of the victims of the recent plane crash in Iran.
Daily Hive
Change for survivors
UBCO will be hosting a public panel on Jan. 22 to discuss accountability and structural change for sexual assault survivors.
Castanet
Two writers with deep roots in B.C.—Ziya Tong and Jessica McDiarmid—among five shortlisted for RBC Taylor Prize
Georgia Straight featured UBC alumnus and UBC Connects speaker Ziya Tong for being on the shortlist for the RBC Taylor Prize.
Georgia Straight