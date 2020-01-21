UBC In The News

Canadian scientists trace 2nd strange radio signal to nearby galaxy

CBC highlighted the CHIME Fast Radio Burst collaboration co-led by UBC and quoted UBC postdoctoral student and CHIME researcher Deborah Good.
Exercise can help in the fight against cancer, but how do we persuade patients to do it?

The Globe and Mail featured a new set of guidelines on exercise and cancer, quoting one of the authors, Kristin Campbell, the director of UBC’s Clinical Exercise Physiology Lab.
Experts comment on Huawei CFO extradition hearing

Media interviewed Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor at UBC, about Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing.
Forest mapping project aims to protect Gulf Islands' endangered ecosystems

UBC forestry professor Peter Arcese spoke about the endangerment of species in the Gulf Islands and the risk of not properly identifying forests in the area.
Toronto-based fact-checking site tries to loosen Iranian regime's grip on the truth

Saranaz Barforoush, a lecturer at the UBC school of journalism, spoke about the importance of fact-checking services in Iran.
Complaints filed against RCMP for blocking Wet'suwet'en access

UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young says the federal and provincial governments must come to the table with the hereditary chiefs and Canada’s international obligations should also be taken into account.
Legal divide lies behind Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest, expert says

CBC’s The House interviewed Gordon Christie, director of UBC’s Indigenous legal studies program at Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the dispute between the Wet’suwet’en people and Coastal GasLink, and what it means for the government’s commitment to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Wet'suwet'en allies halting B.C.'s busiest ferry route latest PR nightmare for fading star of LNG

Justin Bull, a lecturer in entrepreneurship and innovation at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the investment shifts in the LNG industry in B.C.
B.C. health officials still have a lot to learn about new China coronavirus

Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography UBC, says experts will need to know more about the coronavirus before taking further action.
Australian wildfires and what B.C. can learn from them

John Innes, professor and dean at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed about the Australia wildfires and what we can learn from it.
New UBC life sciences lab unveiled

CTV featured the grand opening of UBC Undergraduate Life Sciences Teaching Labs and interviewed David Oliver, a microbiology and immunology professor at UBC’s faculty of science.
Gordon Smith, B.C.-based painter and educator, dies at 100

Media reported that painter and educator Gordon Smith, a former professor in UBC’s department of education, has died at age 100.
These are Canada’s top employers for young people in 2020

The Globe and Mail mentioned UBC’s Postdoctoral Fellows Office, which acts as a resource to help postdocs expand their professional skills.
UBC creates scholarship in memory of flight 752 victims

UBC established a scholarship in memory of the victims of the recent plane crash in Iran.
Change for survivors

UBCO will be hosting a public panel on Jan. 22 to discuss accountability and structural change for sexual assault survivors.
Two writers with deep roots in B.C.—Ziya Tong and Jessica McDiarmid—among five shortlisted for RBC Taylor Prize

Georgia Straight featured UBC alumnus and UBC Connects speaker Ziya Tong for being on the shortlist for the RBC Taylor Prize.
