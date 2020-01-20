UBC In The News

Vancouver introduces world's first opioid vending machine in attempt to curb overdose deaths

Media featured UBC-developed MySafe, an opioid dispensing machine for approved patients in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and quoted the project lead Mark Tyndall, opioid researcher and a professor at the UBC school of population and public health.
Participants needed for UBC study into opioid treatment to aid painful spinal-cord injuries

Andrei Krassioukov, a professor of medicine at UBC, is looking for participants for his study that will examine the effectiveness of a drug called Targin among individuals with spinal-cord injuries.
A drink to improve diabetes

Castanet highlighted new UBCO research that suggests ketone supplements may be a tool to help control blood sugar levels and interviewed lead researcher Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences.
Huawei exec's extradition hearing begins in Canada

Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, and political science professor Yves Tiberghien were interviewed about Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing.
Jiang: New York Times
Forest mapping project aims to protect Gulf Islands' endangered ecosystems

UBC zoology professor Sarah Otto, says forest mapping will give governments and organizations a better sense of which properties should be protected.
Former envoys urge creation of a federal registry to keep track of work for foreign entities

Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about a federal registry for foreign entities.
Politics of e-cigarettes filters into smoking cessation conference

Mark Tyndall, a professor at the UBC school of population and public health, commented on the narrative around vaping.
Global Storybooks: From Arabic to Zulu, freely available digital tales in 50+ languages

UBC language and literacy education professor Bonny Norton and PhD candidate Liam Doherty co-wrote about a UBC-developed open multilingual literacy portal.
UBC scholarship for Iranian students commemorates plane crash victims

Media reported that UBC established a scholarship in memory of the victims of the recent plane crash in Iran.
Here's how people in Vancouver dressed for an unseasonably cold and snowy week

Ignacio Adriasola, an art history professor at UBC, was featured in an article about cold weather clothing.
UBC opens newly renovated and expanded $91-million Life Sciences building

Daily Hive featured the grand opening of UBC Undergraduate Life Sciences Teaching Labs.
