UBC In The News
Vancouver introduces world's first opioid vending machine in attempt to curb overdose deaths
Media featured UBC-developed MySafe, an opioid dispensing machine for approved patients in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and quoted the project lead Mark Tyndall, opioid researcher and a professor at the UBC school of population and public health.
Newsweek, Vancouver Sun, Daily Hive, Surrey Now-Leader
Participants needed for UBC study into opioid treatment to aid painful spinal-cord injuries
Andrei Krassioukov, a professor of medicine at UBC, is looking for participants for his study that will examine the effectiveness of a drug called Targin among individuals with spinal-cord injuries.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
A drink to improve diabetes
Castanet highlighted new UBCO research that suggests ketone supplements may be a tool to help control blood sugar levels and interviewed lead researcher Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences.
Castanet
Huawei exec's extradition hearing begins in Canada
Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, and political science professor Yves Tiberghien were interviewed about Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing.
Jiang: New York Times (subscription)
Tiberghien: CTV
Forest mapping project aims to protect Gulf Islands' endangered ecosystems
UBC zoology professor Sarah Otto, says forest mapping will give governments and organizations a better sense of which properties should be protected.
CBC
Former envoys urge creation of a federal registry to keep track of work for foreign entities
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about a federal registry for foreign entities.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Politics of e-cigarettes filters into smoking cessation conference
Mark Tyndall, a professor at the UBC school of population and public health, commented on the narrative around vaping.
Ottawa Citizen
Global Storybooks: From Arabic to Zulu, freely available digital tales in 50+ languages
UBC language and literacy education professor Bonny Norton and PhD candidate Liam Doherty co-wrote about a UBC-developed open multilingual literacy portal.
The Conversation
UBC scholarship for Iranian students commemorates plane crash victims
Media reported that UBC established a scholarship in memory of the victims of the recent plane crash in Iran.
CBC, Yahoo, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News
Here's how people in Vancouver dressed for an unseasonably cold and snowy week
Ignacio Adriasola, an art history professor at UBC, was featured in an article about cold weather clothing.
CBC
UBC opens newly renovated and expanded $91-million Life Sciences building
Daily Hive featured the grand opening of UBC Undergraduate Life Sciences Teaching Labs.
Daily Hive