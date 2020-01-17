UBC In The News
Study suggests 'non-communicable' diseases might be spread through gut bacteria
Brett Finlay, a microbiology professor at UBC’s faculty of science and the faculty of medicine, spoke about his new study which proposes some noncommunicable diseases like heart disease and diabetes may spread via gut bacteria.
Science Magazine (14:48 mark), National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, Windsor Star
It’s the world’s leading cause of death — and it’s not getting the medical attention a new study says it deserves
New UBC research co-authored by Tex Kissoon, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, found that sepsis is responsible for one in five deaths worldwide, being the leading cause of death globally.
U.S. News, The Star, CTV
Health Matters: Determining a medical emergency
Global interviewed David Barbic, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, about his new research which showed most people don’t recognize the signs of a heart attack or opioid overdose.
Global News Morning, Global News Hour
Canada must rethink how it gets life-saving drugs and vaccines to market
Glybera, a gene therapy treatment developed by UBC medical researchers, was mentioned in an article about how drugs get to market in Canada.
Ottawa Citizen, The Province
Royal couple's potential move to B.C. mimics migration trends
Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC geographer David Ley’s book that examined the migration career of wealthy migrants.
Vancouver Sun
Unknown territory
M.V. Ramana, a professor and Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC, was quoted about cyber-attacks on a nuclear power plant in India’s Tamil Nadu state.
Millennium Post
Off-topic but persistent: Albertan dogs 'fair deal' panel seeking decriminalization of sex work
Chris Atchison, a research coordinator with the Human Early Learning Partnership at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the sex industry and the rights of sex workers or sex worker rights organizations.
CBC, Yahoo
Biometric opioid dispensing machine first of its kind to address demand for safer drug supply
Mark Tyndall, opioid researcher and a professor at the UBC school of population and public health, discussed using MySafe, an opioid dispensing machine for approved patients in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Political consequences: Here’s what the Trans Mountain pipeline fight has meant for Trudeau, Kenney and Horgan
The Star quoted George Hoberg, a political science professor at UBC, about the legal challenge brought forward by Indigenous groups to put an end to the Trans Mountain pipeline.
The Star
New U.S.-China 'Phase 1' trade deal could be boon or bane for Canadian, B.C. exports
Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor at UBC and director emeritus at the Institute of Asian Research, spoke about the risk of a China-U.S. decoupling and “Phase 1” of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
Business in Vancouver
Hereditary chiefs call for UN intervention in CGL dispute
UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young says international law is central to resolving a dispute between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the government.
Interior News
Canadian students making every action count for campus mental health as partners in the 2020 Bell Let's Talk Day campaign
Yahoo quoted UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono in an article about the Bell Let’s Talk Day campus campaign.
Yahoo
Students take part in snowball fight at University of British Columbia
The annual snowball fight took place as scheduled, one day after it was postponed due to heavy snow.
Xinhua, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Daily Hive
Education without liberal arts is a threat to humanity, argues UBC president
CBC Radio featured UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono’s lecture on liberal arts in the 21st century.
CBC Radio
A copy editor’s education in Indigenous style
The Tyee highlighted UBC’s Indigenous Peoples Language Guide which helps navigate the terminology and meanings associated with Indigenous peoples to produce respectful communication results.
The Tyee
New cohort of projects announced for Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster
Three of the new projects announced as part of Canada’s digital technology supercluster involve UBC researchers: an intelligent network for point-of-care ultrasound, a personal health wallet, and technology to reduce opioid use for pain management.
Daily Hive
Engineering professor’s rhetoric wins UBC Okanagan zombie apocalypse debate
UBCO engineering professor Ray Tehri beat out fellow debates in a fun academic discussion on which professor would be most valuable if there is a zombie apocalypse.
Kelowna Capital News
International artists to push boundaries at Kelowna festival
A festival founded by UBCO professor Neil Cadger brings interactive visual art to downtown Kelowna.
Daily Courier