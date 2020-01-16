UBC In The News
Dementia: Does heading a football cause the disease?
BBC highlighted a UBCO study that found repetitive impacts of a soccer ball on a player’s head could damage the cells of the nervous system.
BBC
I survived conversion therapy. Here's what an effective Canadian ban must do.
Huffington Post mentioned a recent UBC report which estimates more than 20,000 sexual-minority Canadians have attended sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts.
Huffington Post, Yahoo
Impeachment ritual begins, perplexing Canadians more attuned to Parliament
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about Canada’s angle and system on impeachment.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Times Colonist, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash
The Canadian Press interviewed UBC dentistry professor David Sweet about Canada’s efforts to the Iran plane crash victim identification using DNA profiles.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, CityNews, Yahoo, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, The Province, Times Colonist, Victoria News
Baby Archie may sound more like Joe Canada than Prince Charles if Royal Family moves
CBC As It Happens interviewed Stefan Dollinger, a sociolinguistics professor at UBC, about accent royal baby Archie’s may develop in the future.
CBC As It Happens
Most of Canada’s housing market likely to be fertile ground for bidding wars in 2020
Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, commented on the condo shortage in Greater Vancouver.
Global
He stole their hearts, then their money. Meet the women trying to catch one of Canada’s most prolific romance scammers
Janine Benedet, a criminal law professor and sexual-offences expert at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says there may be biases at play when assessing the credibility of romance scam victims.
Chatelaine, MSN
Legal complaints filed against RCMP exclusion zone in Wet’suwet’en territory
UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young was quoted about the legal response to Canada’s commitments under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples at the international level.
Daily Hive
I went to a UCLA seminar on triggering — and was triggered by a MAGA hat
Joanna Cheek, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, wrote about being “triggered” and the different political viewpoints people have.
Los Angeles Times
UBC snowball fight postponed on account of snow
Media reported on the postponement of the annual campus-wide snowball fight event due to heavy snow.
CBC, CTV, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome, Daily Hive, Castanet
UBC Thunderbirds’ coaches in a class of their own
Times Colonist highlighted the record-breaking careers of UBC head coaches Kevin Hanson and Deb Husband.
Times Colonist