UBC In The News

Dementia: Does heading a football cause the disease?

BBC highlighted a UBCO study that found repetitive impacts of a soccer ball on a player’s head could damage the cells of the nervous system.
I survived conversion therapy. Here's what an effective Canadian ban must do.

Huffington Post mentioned a recent UBC report which estimates more than 20,000 sexual-minority Canadians have attended sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts.
Impeachment ritual begins, perplexing Canadians more attuned to Parliament

UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about Canada’s angle and system on impeachment.
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

The Canadian Press interviewed UBC dentistry professor David Sweet about Canada’s efforts to the Iran plane crash victim identification using DNA profiles.
Baby Archie may sound more like Joe Canada than Prince Charles if Royal Family moves

CBC As It Happens interviewed Stefan Dollinger, a sociolinguistics professor at UBC, about accent royal baby Archie’s may develop in the future.
Most of Canada’s housing market likely to be fertile ground for bidding wars in 2020

Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, commented on the condo shortage in Greater Vancouver.
He stole their hearts, then their money. Meet the women trying to catch one of Canada’s most prolific romance scammers

Janine Benedet, a criminal law professor and sexual-offences expert at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says there may be biases at play when assessing the credibility of romance scam victims.
Legal complaints filed against RCMP exclusion zone in Wet’suwet’en territory

UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young was quoted about the legal response to Canada’s commitments under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples at the international level.
I went to a UCLA seminar on triggering — and was triggered by a MAGA hat

Joanna Cheek, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, wrote about being “triggered” and the different political viewpoints people have.
UBC snowball fight postponed on account of snow

Media reported on the postponement of the annual campus-wide snowball fight event due to heavy snow.
UBC Thunderbirds’ coaches in a class of their own

Times Colonist highlighted the record-breaking careers of UBC head coaches Kevin Hanson and Deb Husband.
