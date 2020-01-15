UBC In The News

Should you try intermittent fasting on the keto diet? 

Parade mentioned a UBCO study that found taking a cheat day while on a keto diet could potentially lead to damaged blood vessels.
Parade

‘They are erasing our history’: Indigenous sites buried under Coastal GasLink pipeline infrastructure

The Narwhal featured an investigative study by UBC archaeology postdoctoral fellow Chelsey Geralda Armstrong, that looked at the impact of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on archaeological sites.
Narwhal

Campaign group pushing for free prescription contraceptives in B.C.

CFAX 1070 mentioned UBC research that found young, low-income women in Canada are less likely to use more effective methods of birth control.
CFAX 1070

Is the new 'Dry January' a high January?

The GrowthOp highlighted research by Zach Walsh, a professor at UBCO’s department of psychology, which showed university students purposely use cannabis to help them reduce alcohol consumption.
GrowthOp

Toronto-based fact-checking site tries to loosen Iranian regime's grip on the truth

Saranaz Barforoush, a lecturer at the UBC school of journalism, spoke to CBC about fact-checking services and security concerns.
CBCYahoo

Kitchener woman's death should spur conversations about domestic violence, experts say

CBC spoke to Isabel Grant, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about the factors that put someone at greater risk for intimate partner violence.
CBC

Can hydrogen be part of a greener future for transportation?

The Globe and Mail interviewed Walter Mérida, the director of UBC’s Clean Energy Research Centre, about aviation’s effect on air pollution and using electric planes as an alternative solution.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Will royal baby Archie grow up with a Canadian accent? And other questions about Harry and Meghan’s big move

Stefan Dollinger, a sociolinguistics professor at UBC, and Alfred Hermida, a professor at the UBC school of journalism, gave comments about accent royal baby Archie’s may develop in the future.
The Star (subscription)

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs seek UN's help after Premier John Horgan says Coastal GasLink pipeline will be built

UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young says international law is central to resolving a dispute between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the government.
Georgia Straight