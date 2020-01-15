UBC In The News
Should you try intermittent fasting on the keto diet?
Parade mentioned a UBCO study that found taking a cheat day while on a keto diet could potentially lead to damaged blood vessels.
Parade
‘They are erasing our history’: Indigenous sites buried under Coastal GasLink pipeline infrastructure
The Narwhal featured an investigative study by UBC archaeology postdoctoral fellow Chelsey Geralda Armstrong, that looked at the impact of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on archaeological sites.
Narwhal
Campaign group pushing for free prescription contraceptives in B.C.
CFAX 1070 mentioned UBC research that found young, low-income women in Canada are less likely to use more effective methods of birth control.
CFAX 1070
Is the new 'Dry January' a high January?
The GrowthOp highlighted research by Zach Walsh, a professor at UBCO’s department of psychology, which showed university students purposely use cannabis to help them reduce alcohol consumption.
GrowthOp
Kitchener woman's death should spur conversations about domestic violence, experts say
CBC spoke to Isabel Grant, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about the factors that put someone at greater risk for intimate partner violence.
CBC
Can hydrogen be part of a greener future for transportation?
The Globe and Mail interviewed Walter Mérida, the director of UBC’s Clean Energy Research Centre, about aviation’s effect on air pollution and using electric planes as an alternative solution.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Will royal baby Archie grow up with a Canadian accent? And other questions about Harry and Meghan’s big move
Stefan Dollinger, a sociolinguistics professor at UBC, and Alfred Hermida, a professor at the UBC school of journalism, gave comments about accent royal baby Archie’s may develop in the future.
The Star (subscription)
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs seek UN's help after Premier John Horgan says Coastal GasLink pipeline will be built
UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young says international law is central to resolving a dispute between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the government.
Georgia Straight