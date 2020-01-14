UBC In The News
Families sending relatives with dementia to Thailand for care
The Guardian mentioned UBC geography professor Geraldine Pratt’s work interviewing families and staff in Thai residential care homes where there is a substantial number of British dementia patients.
Guardian
Indigenous land defenders evicted a pipeline and police—for now
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, says B.C.’s commitment to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples could change the way the province handles the pipeline dispute.
Vice
Keto diet supplements may help diabetics, says study
New UBCO research suggests ketone supplements may be a tool to help control blood sugar levels. The lead researcher Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted.
Indian Express
Federal government begins public consultations on medically assisted dying
The Simi Sara Show interviewed Paddy Rodney, a professor at the UBC school of nursing, about the federal government’s role in medical assistance in dying and the 10-day reflection period.
CKNW Simi Sara Show (36:30 mark)
Vancouver property taxes
The Simi Sara Show interviewed Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, about the impact of the 7 per cent increase on Vancouver property taxes.
CKNW Simi Sara Show (42:55 mark)
Bad fire seasons can come in bunches, but so can quiet ones
David Scott, a forest hydrologist and research chair in watershed management at UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, commented on forest damages caused by wildfires and pine beetles.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The engineering gender gap: it’s more than a numbers game
Canada Research Chair in social psychology Toni Schmader and UBC civil engineering professor Sheryl Staub-French spoke about the social barriers women can face in a STEM workplace.
University Affairs
Canadian laws are slowly but surely working to protect animals
Rebeka Breder, a founder of the UBC Animal Law program, wrote about increased recognition of animal protection in recent years.
Daily Hive
Reserve-based businesses go global as Indigenous entrepreneurs tap into e-commerce
The Globe and Mail featured UBC planning alumna Dakota Brant as an Indigenous entrepreneur working in e-commerce.
Globe and Mail (subscription)