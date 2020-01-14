UBC In The News

Families sending relatives with dementia to Thailand for care

The Guardian mentioned UBC geography professor Geraldine Pratt’s work interviewing families and staff in Thai residential care homes where there is a substantial number of British dementia patients.
Indigenous land defenders evicted a pipeline and police—for now

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, says B.C.’s commitment to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples could change the way the province handles the pipeline dispute.
Uh, why is my dog shaking? (I’m a nice person, I swear!)

Media mentioned a UBC study by an emeritus psychology professor and canine expert Stanley Coren that found hugging dogs can raise their stress and anxiety levels.
Keto diet supplements may help diabetics, says study

New UBCO research suggests ketone supplements may be a tool to help control blood sugar levels. The lead researcher Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted.
'A difficult choice': Will Ottawa's Huawei 5G decision consider fates of Canadians jailed in China?

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says Canadians should separate the different aspects of Huawei’s involvement in Canada.
What’s next for the Royals?

Media spoke to UBC lecturer and royal observer Sarika Bose about the future of the royal family and the transition period following the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be stepping back from their role as senior royals.
Federal government begins public consultations on medically assisted dying

The Simi Sara Show interviewed Paddy Rodney, a professor at the UBC school of nursing, about the federal government’s role in medical assistance in dying and the 10-day reflection period.
Vancouver property taxes

The Simi Sara Show interviewed Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, about the impact of the 7 per cent increase on Vancouver property taxes.
Bad fire seasons can come in bunches, but so can quiet ones

David Scott, a forest hydrologist and research chair in watershed management at UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, commented on forest damages caused by wildfires and pine beetles.
The engineering gender gap: it’s more than a numbers game

Canada Research Chair in social psychology Toni Schmader and UBC civil engineering professor Sheryl Staub-French spoke about the social barriers women can face in a STEM workplace.
Canadian laws are slowly but surely working to protect animals

Rebeka Breder, a founder of the UBC Animal Law program, wrote about increased recognition of animal protection in recent years.
Reserve-based businesses go global as Indigenous entrepreneurs tap into e-commerce

The Globe and Mail featured UBC planning alumna Dakota Brant as an Indigenous entrepreneur working in e-commerce.
