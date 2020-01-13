UBC In The News
Do venture-capital firms really favour men?
The Economist mentioned a study co-conducted by Will Gornall, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, that looked at gender and race in high-impact entrepreneurship.
Economist (subscription)
How to improve your relationship after having kids
Huffington Post mentioned UBC nursing research that found women in the postpartum period should be screened for anger in addition to depression and anxiety.
Huffington Post
UBC is growing some of the world’s most sought after truffles right here in Canada
Shannon Berch, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food system, was featured for her research on truffles at the UBC Farm.
University Affairs
Are we morally obligated to meditate?
Evan Thompson, a UBC professor who specializes in Asian philosophical traditions, was quoted about the self-cultivation practices observed in Eastern traditions.
Vox
India, China trade places and Brazil gains ground as top sources of permanent residents to Metro Vancouver
CBC interviewed UBC geography professors Daniel Hiebert and Carlos Teixeira about the changes in the Canadian immigration system.
CBC
B.C. export prospects hinge on U.S. vote
Yves Tiberghien, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on the influence the U.S. election would have on Canada-China relations.
Business in Vancouver
Students end hunger strike after UBC clarifies position on divestment from fossil fuels
Extinction Rebellion ended the hunger strike Friday.
CBC, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Georgia Straight
UBC Okanagan students hold march for sexual assault survivors
Global reported on UBCO’s March With Survivors event which aimed to bring awareness to issues related to consent and safety on campus and interviewed UBCO members.
Global
UBC students hold vigil for Iran plane crash victims
The Karvan Student Association at UBC held a vigil for the victims of the Iran plane crash.
CTV
UBC coach Kevin Hanson breaks Canada West record for most wins
UBC Thunderbirds head basketball coach Kevin Hanson broke the Canada West record for most regular-season wins.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Peace Arch News
UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna to double in size over 20 years
The university has a new long-term vision to double the size of its Okanagan campus in Kelowna.
Daily Hive