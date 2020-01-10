UBC In The News

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for B.C. rural residents

A team of UBC researchers from the Centre for Rural Health Research is conducting a study in rural health services planning. The research coordinator Christine Carthew was interviewed.
Surrey Now-LeaderAbbotsford News

Evidence that plane was shot down in Iran may upset U.S.-Canada relations

UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on the complications the Iran plane crash may bring to Canada’s relationship with the U.S.
New York Times (subscription)

The extradition trial of Huawei's CFO starts this month — here's what to watch

CNBC interviewed Yves Tiberghien, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, about the double criminality argument and the ministerial intervention in the Meng case.
CNBCMSN

Dying Himalayan language flowers in New York

The Times spoke to Mark Turin, a linguist and anthropologist at UBC, about the revival of Seke language in New York.
Times (subscription)

‘What cost are human rights worth?’ UN calls for immediate RCMP withdrawal in Wet’suwet’en standoff 

Sheryl Lightfoot, a political science professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, says not bringing its practices into alignment with the principles of the UN declaration could stain Canada’s global reputation.
Narwhal

Metro Vancouver posted record housing construction in midst of falling prices

Tom Davidoff, director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at the Sauder of School of Business, gave comments about the housing market and affordability in Metro Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Preserving the political status quo in Mongolia

Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, wrote an article about Mongolia’s political future.
East Asia Forum

UBC president to speak on depression

UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono will be speaking about his own battles with depression and bipolar disorder on Jan. 30.
Kelowna Capital NewsDaily Courier

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

UBCO will be having its second annual Life Raft Debate event. Event organizer and UBCO chemistry student Jesse Lafontaine and professor Stephen McNeil were interviewed.
Kelowna Capital NewsDaily Courier

UBCO Heat squads return for 2020 action this weekend

Kelowna Capital News reported that UBCO Heat volleyball and basketball teams will continue the second half of the season this weekend.
Kelowna Capital News

42 Technologies, a Y Combinator and 30 under 30 retail analytics startup, brings big data to retail

UBC finance alumna Cathy Han was featured in Forbes as the co-founder of 42 Technologies Inc.
Forbes

Opera singer Rachel Fenlon changing course

Times Colonist spoke to UBC music alumna Rachel Fenlon about her career in singing and piano.
Times Colonist

Harsha Walia: Looking ahead with the new BCCLA head

UBC law graduate Harsha Walia was interviewed about her new position as executive director at the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association.
The Tyee