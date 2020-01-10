UBC In The News
Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for B.C. rural residents
A team of UBC researchers from the Centre for Rural Health Research is conducting a study in rural health services planning. The research coordinator Christine Carthew was interviewed.
Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News
Evidence that plane was shot down in Iran may upset U.S.-Canada relations
UBC political science professor Richard Johnston commented on the complications the Iran plane crash may bring to Canada’s relationship with the U.S.
New York Times (subscription)
Dying Himalayan language flowers in New York
The Times spoke to Mark Turin, a linguist and anthropologist at UBC, about the revival of Seke language in New York.
Times (subscription)
‘What cost are human rights worth?’ UN calls for immediate RCMP withdrawal in Wet’suwet’en standoff
Sheryl Lightfoot, a political science professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, says not bringing its practices into alignment with the principles of the UN declaration could stain Canada’s global reputation.
Narwhal
Metro Vancouver posted record housing construction in midst of falling prices
Tom Davidoff, director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at the Sauder of School of Business, gave comments about the housing market and affordability in Metro Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Preserving the political status quo in Mongolia
Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, wrote an article about Mongolia’s political future.
East Asia Forum
UBC president to speak on depression
UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono will be speaking about his own battles with depression and bipolar disorder on Jan. 30.
Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier
Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue
UBCO will be having its second annual Life Raft Debate event. Event organizer and UBCO chemistry student Jesse Lafontaine and professor Stephen McNeil were interviewed.
Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier
UBCO Heat squads return for 2020 action this weekend
Kelowna Capital News reported that UBCO Heat volleyball and basketball teams will continue the second half of the season this weekend.
Kelowna Capital News
42 Technologies, a Y Combinator and 30 under 30 retail analytics startup, brings big data to retail
UBC finance alumna Cathy Han was featured in Forbes as the co-founder of 42 Technologies Inc.
Forbes
Opera singer Rachel Fenlon changing course
Times Colonist spoke to UBC music alumna Rachel Fenlon about her career in singing and piano.
Times Colonist
Harsha Walia: Looking ahead with the new BCCLA head
UBC law graduate Harsha Walia was interviewed about her new position as executive director at the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association.
The Tyee