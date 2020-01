Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC expert on the death of Rush drummer Neil Peart Arts & Humanities

Neil Peart, legendary drummer of the Canadian rock band Rush, has died from brain cancer at the age of 67. A UBC music expert is available to comment.

Nathan Hesselink

Professor, School of Music

Tel: 604-827-3259 (before 3:10 p.m.); 604-221-5854 (after 4 p.m.)

Email: n.hesselink@ubc.ca