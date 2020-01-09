UBC In The News

Canada offers more aid for Australia as bushfires burn

UBCO biology professor Karen Hodges says sharing resources and expertise is common for the international firefighting community.
Fires in Australia – the situation there, climate change, and relationship to the fire climate on the Pacific coast

John Innes, professor and dean at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed about the Australia wildfires and what we can learn from it.
Inuit infants need access to medication to prevent respiratory illness

David Suzuki, an emeritus professor at UBC, co-wrote an article calling for the Nunavut and Canadian governments to provide antibody drugs to Inuit infants and families to combat the respiratory syncytial virus.
Students, doctors, children: Ukrainian airliner crash victims had roots across Canada

Media reported that some former UBC students were among the victims in the Tehran plane crash.
The engineering gender gap: it’s more than a numbers game

Jeanie Malone, UBC PhD student in biomedical engineering, was interviewed about her experience of discrimination in engineering as a woman.
Jane Philpott on politics, integrity and her new role in Indigenous health

UBC was mentioned as being a leader in recruiting Indigenous students and faculty.
March with survivors

UBCO will be hosting a March With Survivors event on Jan. 10, to bring awareness to issues related to consent and safety on campus.
