UBC In The News
Canada offers more aid for Australia as bushfires burn
UBCO biology professor Karen Hodges says sharing resources and expertise is common for the international firefighting community.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Global, National Observer, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Fires in Australia – the situation there, climate change, and relationship to the fire climate on the Pacific coast
John Innes, professor and dean at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed about the Australia wildfires and what we can learn from it.
CFAX 1070
Inuit infants need access to medication to prevent respiratory illness
David Suzuki, an emeritus professor at UBC, co-wrote an article calling for the Nunavut and Canadian governments to provide antibody drugs to Inuit infants and families to combat the respiratory syncytial virus.
The Conversation
Students, doctors, children: Ukrainian airliner crash victims had roots across Canada
Media reported that some former UBC students were among the victims in the Tehran plane crash.
Globe and Mail (subscription), Global, CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post, The Star (subscription), CityNews, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Windsor Star, Edmonton Sun, Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Daily Hive, University Affairs
The engineering gender gap: it’s more than a numbers game
Jeanie Malone, UBC PhD student in biomedical engineering, was interviewed about her experience of discrimination in engineering as a woman.
University Affairs
Jane Philpott on politics, integrity and her new role in Indigenous health
UBC was mentioned as being a leader in recruiting Indigenous students and faculty.
The Tyee
March with survivors
UBCO will be hosting a March With Survivors event on Jan. 10, to bring awareness to issues related to consent and safety on campus.
Castanet