UBC In The News
UBC, First Nations Health Authority teaming up to improve cancer outcomes
UBC and FNHA will be examining the experiences and outcomes of Indigenous cancer patients to see how the health system is responding to their needs.
APTN
UBC study says ketone drinks may help control blood sugar
New UBCO research suggests ketone supplements may be a tool to help control blood sugar levels for those with Type 2 diabetes. The lead researcher Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Toronto-area family of 3 among those killed in Iran plane crash
Saranaz Barforoush, a UBC journalism lecturer, tweeted about limited choices to fly to Iran from Canada due to sky-rocketed price increase.
CBC
Inside the corrosive new generational blame game
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on intergenerational tensions.
Maclean’s
Bamboo mugs recalled in Vancouver after possible burn hazards
CTV mentioned the Mugshare program which was launched by students at UBC Sustainability and quoted co-founder Allie Riley.
CTV
Hello, Calgary! Astronaut tweets photo from International Space Station
Postmedia featured an image of Calgary taken from the International Space Station by former UBC postdoctoral fellow Jessica Meir.
Postmedia via Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province
After 36 years in jail, Phillip Tallio mounts second attempt to get bail
Peter A. Allard School of Law’s Innocence Project has supported Phillip Tallio in the appeal of his conviction for a 1983 murder.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC's Huband, Hanson close in on Canada West wins records
UBC Thunderbirds basketball coaches Deb Huband and Kevin Hanson were interviewed about their work.
Postmedia via The Province, Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post
UBCO event aims to support Kelowna artists
UBCO will be hosting an “Arts On The Line” raffle event to support artists in the Kelowna area.
Kelowna Capital News
John Spencer MacDonald, pioneer of Canadian aerospace industry, dies aged 83
CBC reported on the death of UBC engineering alumnus and a pioneering figure in Canada’s aerospace industry John Spencer MacDonald.
CBC