UBC In The News
How air pollution could lead to broken bones: City-dwellers exposed to toxic air 'have weaker hips and spines and are more prone to fractures'
Daily Mail mentioned a report by UBC researchers that showed children born today can expect to lose nearly two years of their lives due to air pollution.
Daily Mail
'We're going to see more of this': Spring flooding in B.C. may be worsened by logging practices
CBC highlighted research by UBC forestry professor Younes Alila which suggests logging at higher elevations in mountain areas can dramatically increase the flood risk.
CBC
Why Ottawa must say no to Huawei on building Canada’s 5G networks
The Globe and Mail mentioned a UBC survey that looked at Canadian opinions on China.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
One in two homeless people have suffered a traumatic brain injury: UBC study
Black Press Media featured a UBC study that showed prevalence of traumatic brain injury in homeless or marginally housed individuals.
Black Press Media via Victoria News, BC Local News
Mark, the barber, and the toll of drug overdoses
Times Colonist highlighted a recent UBC study on the efficiency of naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.
Times Colonist
I spent half my life on antidepressants. Today, I’m off the medication and feel all right.
Fidel Vila-Rodriguez, a clinician-scientist at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about the effect of hope in the recovery of depression.
Washington Post
'Going to ignite prices': Vancouver home sales jump 88 per cent in December
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, predicts any increase in housing prices would affect the quality of life in Greater Vancouver.
Yahoo
China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up
Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science and director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, gave comments about the legal power of the justice minister to make decisions related to extradition.
Canadian Press via Yahoo, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, Victoria News
'I'm worried about retaliation': Iranian-Canadians in B.C. fear fallout of Soleimani assassination
CBC quoted Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, about Canada’s diplomatic role in the U.S.-Iran tensions.
CBC
Beef up SAR to keep the North secure, experts argue
CBC highlighted a proposal co-written by Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, which explains how search and rescue equipment and personnel can strengthen Canada’s Arctic security.
CBC
As Share Now exits Canada, its users struggle to plug the gap
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, says car-sharing services should be considered as a public-policy effort by the government.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Animal law in 2020
The Jill Bennett Show interviewed Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, about elevating status of animals, moving towards personhood.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Q&A: To save fish, ban high seas fishing, UBC professor suggests
Postmedia interviewed Rashid Sumaila, director of the fisheries economics research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about ways to protect fish stocks and ocean species.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Squamish detached housing assessments doing better than most of Lower Mainland
Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder of School of Business, commented on the annual B.C. assessment that showed Squamish is doing better than much of the Lower Mainland when it comes to detached home assessments.
Pique
Why Ontario must rethink its nuclear refurbishment plans
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues, and Xiao Wei, MITACS Globalink research intern at UBC, wrote about nuclear power in Ontario’s electricity needs.
The Conversation
Why the conservative city is often greener than the liberal one
Forbes mentioned UBC academics Mathis Wackernagel and Bill Rees from the school of community and regional planning, for creating the concept of carbon footprint.
Forbes
Ten great destinations to consider in 2020
UBC’s Museum of Anthropology was featured as one of the top ten destinations to visit.
Los Angeles Times
UBC threatened with legal action over free speech concerns after cancelling event
Global reported that UBC could face legal action after cancelling a speaking event.
Global
UBC students set for hunger strike to push for fossil fuel divestment
Media reported on a hunger strike taking place on campus by a group of climate activists.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, News 1130, Georgia Straight