Announcing inaugural chair to improve cancer outcomes among Indigenous peoples Media Advisories

Today, UBC and the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) will announce the founding FNHA Chair in Cancer and Wellness at UBC. The newly created faculty position is dedicated to improving cancer outcomes and wellness among Indigenous peoples.

A ceremony to announce the inaugural chair holder will be followed by a photo opportunity and reception. UBC Vice President, Health and Dean of the UBC Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Dermot Kelleher, Director of UBC’s School of Population and Public Health, Dr. Peter Berman, Acting CEO of the First Nations Health Authority, Richard Jock, representatives from the Musqueam First Nation, as well as the inaugural chair holder, will be in attendance.

Event: Founding First Nations Health Authority Chair in Cancer and Wellness at UBC

Date: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Start time: 1 p.m.

Location: Franklin Lew Forum (Room 101), Peter A. Allard School of Law, UBC, 1822 East Mall, Vancouver, B.C. (map)

A photo opportunity and reception will follow the formal program.