UBC In The News
Why you should consider 'exercise snacks' and just moving more in 2020
CBC featured a UBCO study that showed intermittent bursts of vigorous exercise is a time-efficient way to improve cardiovascular health and quoted Jonathan Little and Sally Stewart from UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences.
CBC
Study finds poor customer behaviour a top reason for high turnover in service jobs
The Globe and Mail highlighted collaborative research by UBC Sauder School of Business that showed the link between customer mistreatment and employee turnover. Study authors Danielle van Jaarsveld and Daniel Skarlicki were quoted.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
‘Choose to Move’ helps B.C. seniors become more active
UBC medicine professor Heather McKay appeared on Global BC to speak about Choose to Move, an evidence-based physical activity support initiative that aims to help B.C seniors.
Global
Year in Science: Revisit a black hole and other sights that weren’t seen before 2019
UBC anthropologist Wade Davis gave comments about an experiment that tried replicating an Arctic tale by examining the durability of knives manufactured from frozen human feces.
Yahoo
Decade of data shows cars still dominate roads in Metro Vancouver
CBC interviewed Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health and the school of community and regional planning, about different transportation modes in Metro Vancouver and the significance of public transit investment.
CBC
House values drop 11 per cent in Vancouver, stabilize or rise elsewhere in B.C.
Tom Davidoff, the director of the UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, spoke about the underperformance of the top end of the condominium market.
Canadian Press via National Post, Vancouver Sun
Immigrant seniors in B.C. share their love of learning English through music
Natalia Balyasnikova, a PhD candidate in the department of language and literacy education at UBC, gave comments about the link between cognitive function and human age.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Sudden spike in federal deficit projections blamed on accounting change, not big spending or economic issues
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, commented on the volatility in Ottawa’s bottom line.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. joins growing trend to ‘benefit companies’ that do business in responsible, sustainable manner
Carol Liao, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says B.C. Legislature to support “benefit companies,” which commit to doing business in a responsible and sustainable manner, harms true legal reform.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Reusable bags may not be the panacea to too much plastic
Katherine White, a marketing professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, suggests providing consumers with incentives to want and use reusable items.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Technology gives rise to 'digisexuality,' an alternative to human partners
Marina Adshade, an instructor at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the potential for sexual technologies to complement human sexuality and help alleviate loneliness.
CTV
Year in review: Liberals win. What will a minority government mean for Canadian pocketbooks?
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, says the NDP’s wealth tax may be the most difficult tax reform to implement.
Vancouver Courier
Should you be taking probiotics?
Chatelaine interviewed Brett Finlay, a microbiologist at UBC’s faculty of science and the faculty of medicine, about probiotics.
Chatelaine
Fore! How golf courses can solve Vancouver’s housing crisis - with enough political willpower
Patrick Condon and Scot Hein, professors at the UBC school of architecture and landscape architecture, wrote about turning public golf courses into housing units to solve Vancouver’s housing crisis.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Looking forward to animal law in 2020
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote an article about animals’ status as “property” in the legal system.
Georgia Straight
Allowing private health care won’t reduce wait times
Rupinder Brar, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote about taking appropriate measures to alleviate wait times in Canada’s public health care system.
Times Colonist
Vancouver looks poised to sell off False Creek South
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, called on Vancouver to preserve affordable housing in the False Creek South neighbourhood.
The Tyee
‘LabOratory’
Inside Higher Ed mentioned UBC’s pharmaceutical sciences building for its organization and architectural refinement.
Inside Higher Ed
Full list of new Order of Canada recipients
Media mentioned UBC members Don Mavinic, emeritus civil engineering professor, James Zidek, emeritus statistics professor, and Diane Clement, athlete and the first woman to coach UBC’s track and field team, as new Order of Canada recipients.
CBC, National Post, North Shore News, Vancouver Sun, Georgia Straight
UBC event cancelled, debate continues about free expression on campus
Media reported on the cancellation of a speaking event at UBC.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province