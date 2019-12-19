UBC experts on Supreme Court of Canada rulings

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled today on two cases that impact Canadians’ legal recourse against government agencies, including an appeal of the CRTC’s decision to allow American advertising on Canadian television during the Super Bowl. UBC experts are available to comment.
Jon Festinger
Adjunct Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-568-9192
Cell: 604-837-6426
Email: jon@fblawstrategy.com
- media, communications and sports law
Mary Liston
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-9844
Email: liston@allard.ubc.ca
- administrative law, how courts review government decisions