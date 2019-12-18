Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC releases 2018 animal research statistics University News

UBC’s summary of animals involved in research at the university in 2018 is now available (https://animalresearch.ubc.ca/animal-statistics).

This is the ninth consecutive year the university has published the data. UBC is one of only three Canadian universities to publish animal research statistics annually. The university publishes the data as part of its overall commitment to openness and transparency.

The data was collected for UBC’s annual report to the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC), a national organization that oversees the ethical use of animals in science.

The CCAC awarded UBC a Certificate of Good Animal Practice recognizing the quality of animal care and research at UBC in 2016. That assessment also commended UBC for the transparency of our animal research program.

“Research involving animals at UBC is moving the world closer to understanding and developing treatments for diseases and medical conditions that afflict so many, not just in our community, but globally,” said Helen Burt, associate vice-president Research and Innovation at UBC. “Through observation and study, the work is also helping improve animal health and how and why animals behave in the manner they do.”

“While such protocols are invaluable, our students, faculty and staff are also committed to developing research methods that reduce, refine and replace animals involved in research whenever possible.”

Procedures must be reviewed and approved by the university’s Animal Care Committee, which is made up of research experts, licensed veterinarians and community representatives.

In addition to sharing statistics, UBC provides a virtual tour of its animal care facilities here. For information on UBC’s 2018 animal research statistics, as well as information about the medical and scientific discoveries achieved through that research, visit www.animalresearch.ubc.ca.

BACKGROUND | UBC 2018 ANIMAL RESEARCH STATS

Animals involved in UBC research in 2018

In 2018, a total of 169,273 animals were involved in 675 research and teaching protocols at UBC. That’s a slight decrease from 2017 when 171,169 animals were involved in 502 research and teaching protocols.

More than 96 per cent of animals involved in UBC research were rodents, fish, reptiles and amphibians.

The number of large mammals involved in research decreased to 1,553 in 2018 from 2,546 in 2017.

The majority (57 per cent) of animals in research at UBC remains rodents, but that number also fell to 96,499 in 2018 from 97,458 in 2017 as researchers continue to shift to animals at a lower evolutionary level, such as fish.

The number of animals in research involving breeding was 7,508 in 2018, compared to 10,956 in 2017. Under the category of breeding we record only those animals where breeding is the research project.

More than 43 per cent of the animals (74,050) were involved in procedures that cause less than minor or short-term stress (CCAC Categories of Invasiveness B and C). These include observations of animal behaviours, blood sampling, tagging and tracking of wild animals.

The 21 per cent increase in the number of animals in Category D (moderate to severe distress) in 2018 compared to 2017 was due in large part to swimming studies involving salmon.