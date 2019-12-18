UBC In The News

Mitt Romney and Michael Bennet just unveiled a basic income plan for kids

Vox mentioned a study co-written by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, on child tax benefits and the wellbeing of children.
There is lead in some of Whistler, B.C.’s prized tap water, Tainted Water investigation finds

Global published the findings of a national collaborative effort which included UBC journalism students, on lead levels in drinking water across Canada.
Government hopes B.C. cannabis revenues will rebound

M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, is doing a study on the accessibility of legal cannabis for drug users in the Downtown Eastside.
UBC students develop safer clothing donation bins after deaths

Black Press Media featured safer clothing donation bins designed by UBCO engineering professor Ray Taheri and his students.
What the hell are carbon offsets, and should you buy them when you fly?

SF Gate quoted Seth Wynes about air travel as a contributor to global climate change.
Government spending on prescription drugs grew by 7 per cent last year

Michael Law, Canada Research Chair in access to medicines at UBC, gave comments about Ontario’s OHIP+, the pharmacare plan for children and youth.
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum proposes turning street into canal as a tourist attraction

The Globe and Mail spoke to UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman about Surrey’s low-lying Bridgeview neighbourhood.
Over 140,000 complete province's survey on ditching seasonal time changes

Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on eliminating seasonal time changes.
Why the province’s working forests aren’t working

Business in Vancouver interviewed John Innes, the UBC forestry dean, about working forests in B.C.
Toxic cities: Urban wildlife affected by exposure to pollutants

Kaylee Byers, UBC PhD candidate and regional deputy director of the BC node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, wrote about the health risks that urban wildlife face due to increasing toxicants in the environment by human activity.
Living Things Festival returns to Kelowna in the new year

Media featured Kelowna’s international arts festival Living Things and interviewed founder Neil Cadger, a UBCO professor at the faculty of creative and critical studies.
Museum of Vancouver and UBC launch display about Chinese Canadian museum project

UBC and the Museum of Vancouver are launching a curated pocket gallery to bring the Chinese Canadian Museum project office to life. The gallery will feature a MOV exhibition curated by UBC history professor Henry Yu, PhD candidate Denise Fong, and MOV contemporary culture curator Viviane Gosselin.
Métis woman's journey with Michif language led her from Japan to a rural Manitoba community

CBC interviewed UBC alumna Heather Souter, about her work in revitalizing the Métis language.
