UBC In The News
Mitt Romney and Michael Bennet just unveiled a basic income plan for kids
Vox mentioned a study co-written by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, on child tax benefits and the wellbeing of children.
Vox
There is lead in some of Whistler, B.C.’s prized tap water, Tainted Water investigation finds
Global published the findings of a national collaborative effort which included UBC journalism students, on lead levels in drinking water across Canada.
Global
Government hopes B.C. cannabis revenues will rebound
M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, is doing a study on the accessibility of legal cannabis for drug users in the Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Ottawa Citizen, GrowthOp
UBC students develop safer clothing donation bins after deaths
Black Press Media featured safer clothing donation bins designed by UBCO engineering professor Ray Taheri and his students.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News, Chiliwack Progress, Victoria News, BC Local News
What the hell are carbon offsets, and should you buy them when you fly?
SF Gate quoted Seth Wynes about air travel as a contributor to global climate change.
SF Gate
Government spending on prescription drugs grew by 7 per cent last year
Michael Law, Canada Research Chair in access to medicines at UBC, gave comments about Ontario’s OHIP+, the pharmacare plan for children and youth.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum proposes turning street into canal as a tourist attraction
The Globe and Mail spoke to UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Kees Lokman about Surrey’s low-lying Bridgeview neighbourhood.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Over 140,000 complete province's survey on ditching seasonal time changes
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on eliminating seasonal time changes.
Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun
Why the province’s working forests aren’t working
Business in Vancouver interviewed John Innes, the UBC forestry dean, about working forests in B.C.
Business in Vancouver
Toxic cities: Urban wildlife affected by exposure to pollutants
Kaylee Byers, UBC PhD candidate and regional deputy director of the BC node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, wrote about the health risks that urban wildlife face due to increasing toxicants in the environment by human activity.
The Conversation
Living Things Festival returns to Kelowna in the new year
Media featured Kelowna’s international arts festival Living Things and interviewed founder Neil Cadger, a UBCO professor at the faculty of creative and critical studies.
iHeartRadio, Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News
Museum of Vancouver and UBC launch display about Chinese Canadian museum project
UBC and the Museum of Vancouver are launching a curated pocket gallery to bring the Chinese Canadian Museum project office to life. The gallery will feature a MOV exhibition curated by UBC history professor Henry Yu, PhD candidate Denise Fong, and MOV contemporary culture curator Viviane Gosselin.
Georgia Straight
Métis woman's journey with Michif language led her from Japan to a rural Manitoba community
CBC interviewed UBC alumna Heather Souter, about her work in revitalizing the Métis language.
CBC