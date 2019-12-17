UBC In The News
Where we sit on a bus and how we behave says a lot about us
CBC Radio’s The Sunday Edition interviewed Amy Hanser, a sociology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, about her ethnographical research on bus riding behaviours.
CBC Sunday Edition
UBC is sending yeast to orbit the moon. Here’s why it matters for human space exploration
Media interviewed UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor and director of the sequencing and bioinformatics consortium Corey Nislow about his work with NASA to send yeast to the moon and explore the effects of cosmic radiation.
Global, Global Morning, Jon McComb Show (17:50 mark), NL Newsday
Study of Canadian sexual assault cases deflates ‘statutory rape’ myth
A new UBC study found that almost half of sexual offences against adolescent girls are committed by someone in a position of trust, like a male family member. Study authors Isabel Grant and Janine Benedet, professors at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, were interviewed.
Grant: CKNW Simi Sara Show
Benedet: CKNW Sunday Night Health Show (12:30 mark)
Kenney's claim carbon tax damaged Alberta economy is refuted in court documents
Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, commented on the Alberta government’s analysis that showed healthy economic growth and job creation under a carbon tax.
CBC
Boeing temporarily suspends 737 MAX production following FAA announcement
David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the effect of 737 MAX aircraft suspension on flight prices.
Global
Octopus vs. Eagle: Scientists explain what was going on in rare animal interaction
CTV interviewed Ben Freeman, a postdoctoral fellow at the Biodiversity Research Centre at UBC, and Chris Harley, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about the video that captured a battle between an octopus and an eagle.
CTV
Lose livestock or lose the planet, scientists warn
Navin Ramankutty, a professor and Canada Research Chair in global environmental change and food security at the school of public policy and global affairs and the Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability at UBC, is a signatory to a letter calling for renewed Paris pledges to transform agriculture.
National Observer
Nuclear: small reactors, big blur
Le Devoir interviewed M.V. Ramana, a physicist and the Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues, about nuclear energy and power plants.
Le Devoir
How Elon Musk can help save astronomy
Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, and Aaron Boley, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy, wrote about disruptions the new broadband network could bring to astronomy.
Los Angeles Times
This is what Canada needs in the Arctic
Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, co-wrote an article about improving search and rescue capabilities in the Canadian Arctic.
National Post
How to make holiday gift-giving eco-friendly — and more meaningful
Katherine White, a professor and academic director of the Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote about environmentally conscious holiday gifts.
The Conversation
12 of the best indoor pools in Canada
UBC Aquatic Centre was featured as one of the best indoor pools in Canada for its sustainability and accessibility.
Chatelaine, MSN
Politics goes porcelain at the Museum of Anthropology
The Tyee featured a new exhibition Playing with Fire: Ceramics of the Extraordinary at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology and interviewed Carol E. Mayer, curator of Africa/Pacific of ethnology/ceramics in UBC’s department of anthropology.
The Tyee