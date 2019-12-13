UBC In The News
‘Not young boyfriends’: UBC study finds accused abusers of young girls 19 years older on average
A new UBC study found that almost half of sexual offenses against adolescent girls are committed by someone in a position of trust, like a male family member. Study authors Isabel Grant and Janine Benedet, professors at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, were quoted.
Global, CTV
Here are the signs of hope Greta's so 'desperate' for that show there'll be no climate apocalypse
Financial Post mentioned a graphic demonstration of latest carbon emission trends by Justin Ritchie, a PhD candidate at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC. His study showed errors in IPCC’s fossil production forecast scenarios.
Financial Post
Poor sleep impacts recovery from stroke: UBCO researchers
Jennifer Davis, a UBCO professor at the faculty of management, published a study that found a significant association between depression and sleep quality.
Kelowna Capital News
Making donation bins safer
UBCO engineering professor Ray Taheri and his students have designed a number of new, safer clothing donation bins that can potentially save lives.
Castanet, Kelowna Now
Warming waters, moving fish: How climate change is reshaping Iceland
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about the impact of temperature on the oxygen level in the water.
Today
'When they don't win, they turn on themselves': Scheer's sudden resignation surprises in B.C.
CBC spoke to UBC political science professor Gerald Baier about Andrew Scheer’s sudden resignation as Conservative Party leader.
CBC
Battle between bald eagle and octopus caught on video off B.C. coast
Laura Parfrey, a botany and zoology professor at UBC’s faculty of science, gave comments about the video that captured a battle between an octopus and an eagle.
CTV
Alberta to transition patients from biological prescriptions to biosimilar medications
John Esdaile, a professor of medicine at UBC, was quoted about the benefits of biosimilar medications.
CTV
Lil'wat student goes to UBC to learn how to help revitalize Ucwalmícwts
CBC featured the First Nations and endangered languages program and interviewed one of the students Lexlixatkwa7 Nelson and UBC professor and former program chair Mark Turin.
CBC