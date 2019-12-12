UBC In The News
The pros and cons of keto cycling, according to health and medical experts
NBC mentioned a study co-authored by Jonathan P. Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, that looked at the impact of cycling on and off the keto diet.
Study considers use of piece rates in B.C.’s agricultural sector
Indo-Canadian Voice featured a UBC study co-written by Karen Taylor, an adjunct professor in agricultural economy at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, on the economic impact of piece rates in B.C.
What do Canadians think of China and the United States?
Policy Options highlighted a UBC survey on Canadians’ attitudes towards China and Canada-China Relations.
Special needs students vulnerable as B.C. teachers, province remain at odds
UBC’s Human Early Learning Partnership released a report discussing variability of child vulnerability rates in B.C.
Scientists have found an unlikely ally in the fight to save coral reefs
Ravi Maharaj, a researcher in ecology and marine biology, commented on a new study that found using underwater speakers playing real sounds of flourishing reefs fools fish into returning.
The gig economy keeps growing, but its workers are fed up
Sylvia Fuller, a sociology professor at UBC, gave comments about the concept of the gig economy work.
Study finds link between dementia and lack of sleep
The Globe and Mail spoke to Teresa Liu-Ambrose, Canada research chair in physical activity, mobility and cognitive neuroscience at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the effect of good-quality sleep on the brain.
Forget the log cabin. Wood buildings are climbing skyward — with pluses for the planet
An 18-storey residence at UBC was mentioned in the Washington Post as the tallest wooden building in North America.
B.C.'s new forestry course absorbs international students and Canada's first research on renewable energy economy
Ming Pao featured UBC’s bachelor of science in forest bioeconomy sciences and technology and mentioned director Scott Renneckar and forestry professor Feng Jiang.
UBC says law school benefactor can't appeal degrees decision
Media reported that UBC opposes Peter A. Allard’s appeal of naming decision.
