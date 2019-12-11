UBC experts on the holiday season

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season.
Health and happiness
John-Tyler Binfet
Associate Professor
UBC Okanagan Faculty of Education
Tel: 250-808-2064
Email: johntyler.binfet@ubc.ca
• Pet therapy and youth well-being
* Phone interviews only
Jonathan Little
Associate Professor
UBC Okanagan Exercise, Metabolism and Inflammation Lab
Tel: 250-807-9876
Email: jonathan.little@ubc.ca
• Optimizing the effects of exercise
• Diabetes
• Diet – sugar, carbohydrates, fat, and ketones
* Availability: Not available December 22-29
Ali McManus
Professor
UBC Okanagan Pediatric Inactivity and Exercise Physiology Research Lab (PERL)
Tel: 250-807-8192
Email: ali.mcmanus@ubc.ca
• Physical activity and children’s wellbeing
* Availability: December 13 -31
Community and sustainability
John Innes
Professor
Faculty of Forestry
Email: john.innes@ubc.ca
• Sustainable Christmas trees
• Tree shortage and climate change
* Phone or email interviews only
Graham Riches
Professor Emeritus
School of Social Work
Tel: 250-594-4205
Email: graham.riches@ubc.ca
• Donating to food banks (op-ed)
*Unavailable December 17-18
Katherine White
Professor
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-827-3711
Email: katherine.white@ubc.ca
• Sustainable gift choices