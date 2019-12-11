UBC experts on the holiday season

Dec 11, 2019    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season.

Health and happiness

John-Tyler Binfet
Associate Professor
UBC Okanagan Faculty of Education
Tel: 250-808-2064
Email: johntyler.binfet@ubc.ca

• Pet therapy and youth well-being

* Phone interviews only

Jonathan Little
Associate Professor
UBC Okanagan Exercise, Metabolism and Inflammation Lab
Tel: 250-807-9876
Email: jonathan.little@ubc.ca

• Optimizing the effects of exercise
• Diabetes
• Diet – sugar, carbohydrates, fat, and ketones

* Availability: Not available December 22-29

Ali McManus
Professor
UBC Okanagan Pediatric Inactivity and Exercise Physiology Research Lab (PERL)
Tel: 250-807-8192
Email: ali.mcmanus@ubc.ca

• Physical activity and children’s wellbeing

* Availability: December 13 -31

Community and sustainability

John Innes
Professor
Faculty of Forestry
Email: john.innes@ubc.ca

• Sustainable Christmas trees
• Tree shortage and climate change

* Phone or email interviews only

Graham Riches
Professor Emeritus
School of Social Work
Tel: 250-594-4205
Email: graham.riches@ubc.ca

• Donating to food banks (op-ed)

*Unavailable December 17-18

Katherine White
Professor
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-827-3711
Email: katherine.white@ubc.ca

• Sustainable gift choices

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca