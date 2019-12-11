Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on the holiday season Media Advisories

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season.

Health and happiness

John-Tyler Binfet

Associate Professor

UBC Okanagan Faculty of Education

Tel: 250-808-2064

Email: johntyler.binfet@ubc.ca

• Pet therapy and youth well-being

* Phone interviews only

Jonathan Little

Associate Professor

UBC Okanagan Exercise, Metabolism and Inflammation Lab

Tel: 250-807-9876

Email: jonathan.little@ubc.ca

• Optimizing the effects of exercise

• Diabetes

• Diet – sugar, carbohydrates, fat, and ketones

* Availability: Not available December 22-29

Ali McManus

Professor

UBC Okanagan Pediatric Inactivity and Exercise Physiology Research Lab (PERL)

Tel: 250-807-8192

Email: ali.mcmanus@ubc.ca

• Physical activity and children’s wellbeing

* Availability: December 13 -31

Community and sustainability

John Innes

Professor

Faculty of Forestry

Email: john.innes@ubc.ca

• Sustainable Christmas trees

• Tree shortage and climate change

* Phone or email interviews only

Graham Riches

Professor Emeritus

School of Social Work

Tel: 250-594-4205

Email: graham.riches@ubc.ca

• Donating to food banks (op-ed)

*Unavailable December 17-18

Katherine White

Professor

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-827-3711

Email: katherine.white@ubc.ca

• Sustainable gift choices