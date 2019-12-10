UBC In The News
The world's supply of fresh water is in trouble as mountain ice vanishes
Media mentioned a new report by Michele Koppes, a professor of geography at UBC, which highlights the importance and vulnerabilities of the world’s water towers.
National Geographic, Radio Canada
How to get skeptical employees to try group meditation
Fast Company mentioned research from UBC Sauder School of Business that suggests conflicts can be reduced or avoided through team mindfulness.
Fast Company
The science behind giving good gifts
BBC quoted UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn about gifting.
BBC
Brain injury from domestic abuse a 'public health crisis,' says B.C. researcher
Media highlighted work by Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research (SOAR), founded by Karen Mason, the former executive director of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, and UBCO professor Paul van Donkelaar. SOAR is studying traumatic brain injuries from intimate partner violence.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Ottawa Matter, Yahoo, MSN, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier
UBC develops virtual reality conducting tool
Global National featured UBC’s new virtual reality tool that simulates the experience of conducting an orchestra and interviewed director of orchestras Jonathan Girard and assistant conductor Zane Kistner, with the UBC school of music.
Global
University of Victoria chemist develops 'super glue on steroids'
CTV highlighted a new “hyper glue” formula developed by UBCO and UVic researchers.
CTV
How customer behaviour affects turnover in the service industry
A new UBC Sauder study linked a specific type of customer interpersonal injustice to voluntary turnover on the service industry. The study co-author Daniel Skarlicki, a marketing and behavioural science professor and the Edgar F. Kaiser chair of organizational behaviour at UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed.
Business in Vancouver
Should Canada's public golf courses be converted to parks and affordable housing?
UBC professors at the school of architecture and landscape architecture Patrick Condon and Scot Hein were quoted for a Tyee article they wrote about turning public golf courses into residential property.
CBC
Stakes high for Indigenous women still waiting for action after MMIWG inquiry
Sarah Hunt, Tłaliłila’ogwa, a professor at the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and the department of geography, commented on the portrayal of Indigenous women.
Global
Vancouver mayor promises more police in wake of downtown violent shoplifting spike
Global interviewed William MacEwan, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, about the potential link between methamphetamine and violent incidents.
Global
Can hair dye actually cause cancer? Experts weigh in
Trevor Dummer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on a recent study that showed hair dye and chemical straightener use may be associated with a higher risk of breast cancer.
Global, Jump Radio
The sad saga of men and suicide
Daniel Bilsker, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, commented on interventions for men experiencing mental health issues.
Postmedia via Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Regina Leader Post, Edmonton Sun, Calgary Sun
An inside look at Indian students in Canada
Sumeet Sekhon, a UBCO postdoctoral research fellow who specializes in gender, caste and rural development, co-wrote an article about some challenges facing Indian international students in Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald. Windsor Star
Upgrades announced for childcare centre in Kelowna
Global highlighted UBCO’s upgraded child care services.
Global
Union representing SkyTrain employees has yet to reach agreement with management
Fairchild TV interviewed Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, about commuting to campus if the SkyTrain strike takes place.
Fairchild TV (1:29 mark)