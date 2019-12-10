NAFTA deal signing

Credit: chuttersnap/Unsplash

UBC experts on NAFTA

Media Advisories

Dec 10, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

An agreement has been reached on a new North American free trade deal with all three countries expected to sign the agreement today.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Energy and trade

Matilde Bombardini
Associate Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: matilde.bombardini@ubc.ca

  • International trade

Kurt Huebner
Professor, Institute for European Studies and Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-9439
Cell: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

  • EU-Canada trade relations
  • Trade policy

Find other stories about:

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca