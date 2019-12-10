Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on NAFTA Media Advisories

An agreement has been reached on a new North American free trade deal with all three countries expected to sign the agreement today.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@sauder.ubc.ca

Energy and trade

Matilde Bombardini

Associate Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: matilde.bombardini@ubc.ca

International trade

Kurt Huebner

Professor, Institute for European Studies and Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-9439

Cell: 778-994-8313

Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca