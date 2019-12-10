UBC experts on NAFTA

An agreement has been reached on a new North American free trade deal with all three countries expected to sign the agreement today.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@sauder.ubc.ca
- Energy and trade
Matilde Bombardini
Associate Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: matilde.bombardini@ubc.ca
- International trade
Kurt Huebner
Professor, Institute for European Studies and Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-9439
Cell: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca
- EU-Canada trade relations
- Trade policy