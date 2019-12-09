UBC In The News
Brain injury from domestic abuse a 'public health crisis,' says B.C. researcher
Media highlighted work by Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research (SOAR), founded by Karen Mason, the former executive director of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, and UBCO professor Paul van Donkelaar. SOAR is studying traumatic brain injuries from intimate partner violence.
Canadian Press via CBC, 680 News, Castanet
Does homelessness cause PTSD?
The San Diego Union-Tribune mentioned a UBC study looked at the prevalence of traumatic brain injury in homeless or marginally housed individuals.
San Diego Union-Trubune
Earth's frozen 'water towers' threatened by warming, population growth, report says
CBC interviewed Michele Koppes, a professor of geography at UBC, about a study she co-authored which highlights the importance and vulnerabilities of the world’s water towers.
CBC
From zero tolerance to open dialogue: How harm reduction is shifting the conversation on drug use
CBC highlighted a study which showed the positive effect of having an honest conversation with teens about substance use and quoted Emily Jenkins, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing.
CBC
Dogs may be smarter than we think — and can benefit our health in ways we don't realize
CBC mentioned a recent UBCO study which found that children are more motivated to read when accompanied by a dog and interviewed Camille Rousseau, a PhD student in UBCO’s school of education.
CBC
UVic scientist leads Mars simulation; team explores impact of long missions on astronauts
UBCO researchers are heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation lab to measure the brain function of astronauts as they become fatigued.
Times Colonist
Oceans losing oxygen at unprecedented rate, experts warn
The Guardian quoted Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of the fisheries economics research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about ending overfishing to restore ocean ecosystems.
Guardian
SFU prof links sandpiper wingspan change to return of peregrine falcon
Ben Freeman, a postdoctoral fellow at the Biodiversity Research Centre at UBC, commented on a recent study that suggests warming climate is causing birds to shrink in size while their wingspans increase.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why UBC medical school has decided to admit refugees
Dermot Kelleher, dean of the faculty of medicine and vice-president of health at UBC, wrote that UBC’s medical school now welcomes applicants with refugee status from around the world.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC declares a climate emergency
Media reported on UBC’s declaration of a climate emergency.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, CTV, News 1130, Business in Vancouver, Daily Hive, Kelowna Now
Polytechnique anniversary commemorated across Canada
UBC’s Chan Centre for the Performing Arts hosted a “Beam of Light” ceremony to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre.
Montreal Gazette, Windsor Star, Georgia Straight
UBCO daycare services slated for major improvements
Media highlighted UBCO’s child care services and quoted Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal at UBCO.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Daily Courier, Kelowna Now
Lather, rinse, repeat
Peter Ward, a history professor at UBC, wrote a book about the history of personal hygiene in Europe and North America.
Winnipeg Free Press