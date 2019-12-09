Brain injury from domestic abuse a 'public health crisis,' says B.C. researcher

Media highlighted work by Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research (SOAR), founded by Karen Mason, the former executive director of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, and UBCO professor Paul van Donkelaar. SOAR is studying traumatic brain injuries from intimate partner violence.

Canadian Press via CBC, 680 News, Castanet