Half of all homeless people may have had traumatic brain injury
Media featured a new UBC study that looked at the prevalence of traumatic brain injury in homeless or marginally housed individuals. The lead author and UBC PhD student Jacob Stubbs and Jehannine Austin, a medical genetics professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, were quoted.
Breathing London air is like smoking 160 cigarettes a year, reveals analysis of UK pollution levels
Daily Mail mentioned a report by UBC researchers which showed children born today can expect to lose nearly two years of their lives because of air pollution.
Living in the deus ex machina future
The Times of Israel mentioned UBC-developed floor-cleaning robots.
This image shows how an earthquake could devastate a Vancouver elementary school
UBC seismic engineers and psychologists teamed up with a visual artist to create an image to show what a Vancouver elementary school would look like after a major earthquake. Elizabeth Dunn, a psychology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, and Iris Lok, a UBC PhD student in social psychology and the study’s lead author, were mentioned.
UBC professor to debunk unwritten rules, behaviour of public transit riders
Daily Hive interviewed Amy Hanser, a sociology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, about her ethnological research on bus riding behaviours.
Perfectionism is killing us
Vox spoke to UBC psychology professor Paul Hewitt about dysfunctionality of perfectionism.
It took 18 years to get a diagnosis for my chronic skin condition
Joseph Lam, a pediatric dermatologist at UBC, was interviewed about hidradenitis suppurativa, a genetic disease that causes small, painful lumps under the skin where hair follicles are surrounded by oil and sweat glands.
Drop the blame game to improve pedestrian safety in Metro Vancouver, say experts
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on improving road safety.
Itchy infestation: Why bedbugs are making a big comeback in Ottawa
Murray Isman, an entomologist and a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the challenges in bedbug eradication.
Uncertainty clouds Hong Kong’s business future
Business in Vancouver quoted Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science at UBC, about the debate on identity of Hong Kong protesters and the economic challenges the protests bring.
B.C. cancer researcher named one of Chatelaine’s Women of the Year
Global interviewed Connie Eaves, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, for being named as Chatelaine Magazine’s woman of the year for her research on leukemia and breast cancer.
Students of colour on connecting with their cultures on campus
Maclean’s spoke to UBC forestry student Xuedan Xu about her experience in meeting students from different cultural backgrounds at the university.
From classroom to courtroom: UBC prof’s Indigenous studies brings change
The Tyee featured Bruce Miller, a UBC anthropology professor, about his ethnographic work on Indigenous peoples.
