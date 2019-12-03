UBC In The News
Global carbon dioxide emissions are on the brink of a long plateau
Justin Ritchie, a PhD candidate at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, was quoted in a Forbes article about a possible plateau in carbon dioxide emissions over the next several decades.
Forbes
Disturbing new statistic uncovers link between homelessness and brain health
Media highlighted a new UBC study that looked at the prevalence of traumatic brain injury in homeless or marginally housed individuals. The study authors William Panenka, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, and UBC PhD student Jacob Stubbs, were interviewed.
Inverse, Global
Conservative Christians are making schools less safe for LGBTQ students
Truthout interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, and mentioned her study that showed gay-straight alliances make schools feel safer for all students.
Truthout
Did you know that phone locking method can reveal your age?
UBC research on the connection between smartphone locking and age was presented at a recent conference and media articles quoted study author Konstantin Beznosov, an electrical and computer engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of applied science.
Yahoo (India), Herald Globe, Deccan Chronicle
Israeli doctor fights for patients at Canada’s only women’s holistic HIV clinic
Times of Israel interviewed Neora Pick, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, about her work and research on HIV.
Times of Israel
Artist shows what a Vancouver school could look like after an earthquake
UBC seismic engineers and psychologists teamed up with a visual artist to create an image to show what a Vancouver elementary school would look like after a major earthquake. Elizabeth Dunn, a psychology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, and Iris Lok, a UBC PhD student in social psychology and the study’s lead author, were interviewed.
Global, CTV, The Star (subscription), Indo-Canadian Voice
For whom the bus rolls: UBC professor looks at bus etiquette
Media interviewed Amy Hanser, a sociology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, about her ethnological research on bus riding behaviours.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province and Times Colonist
Trudeau is greenish. Canada’s oil-producing prairie provinces see red.
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on Alberta Premier Kenney’s demand for equalization reform.
Washington Post
Warming waters, moving fish: How climate change is reshaping Iceland
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of the fisheries economics research unit, were quoted about warming waters associated with climate change.
Seattle Times, Miami Herald
What The Health?! Can feather duvets really cause lung disease?
Yahoo spoke to Christopher Ryerson, a respiratory professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about hypersensitivity pneumonitis which is caused by repetitive inhalation of environmental substances.
Yahoo
How China-US rivalry is dividing the internet
Renren Yang, a professor in modern Chinese popular culture at UBC’s department of Asian Studies, gave comments about internet censorship in China.
BBC
It may be possible to 'alter' memories of heartbreak so they hurt less, research finds
Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, commented on medical treatments for severe heartbreak.
CBC
Virtual patients help boost safety and quality care in medicine
Karim Qayumi, professor of surgery at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed how a UBC invention known as CyberPatient could revolutionize medical learning.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader Post
Potato power
Natasha Haskey, a PhD student in UBCO’s department of biology and a registered dietitian, spoke about the gut microbiome.
Winnipeg Free Press
The bizarre and ecologically important hidden lives of mosquitoes
Daniel Peach, an entomologist and a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of zoology, wrote an article about mosquitoes and their functions in the ecosystem.
The Conversation
About all those acronyms at a climate conference
Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, explained some of the common acronyms used at climate conferences.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Woman of the year 2019: Dr. Connie Eaves
Connie Eaves, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, is Chatelaine Magazine’s woman of the year for her research on leukemia and breast cancer.
Chatelaine