UBC In The News
Air pollution hurts Canadians' life expectancy, says UBC study
CBC highlighted a new UBC study that suggests air pollution is associated with an increased risk of death at any concentration. The lead author Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed.
CBC
Bus sociology: UBC professor researches how people act on public transit
Media interviewed Amy Hanser, a sociology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, about her ethnological research on bus riding behaviours.
CBC, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver Is Awesome
Can Amazon drones or Mars rovers be hacked? Very easily, UBC research suggests
UBC research suggests that robotic vehicles like Amazon delivery drones or Mars rovers can be hacked more easily than people may think. Karthik Pattabiraman, an electrical and computer engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was interviewed.
Global (video)
Adopt-A-School: Inner-city school in Nanaimo needs help supporting students with basic needs
Vancouver Sun mentioned a recent UBC study on education vulnerability among kindergarten children.
Vancouver Sun
Deep divide in attitudes toward China: poll
Business in Vancouver highlighted a UBC survey on Canadians’ attitudes towards China and Canada-China Relations and quoted lead researcher Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs.
Business in Vancouver
Could dogs boost children’s reading? This UBC researcher says yes
Media highlighted a new UBCO study which found that children who read with a dog are more motivated and engaged. Camille Rousseau, a PhD student in UBCO’s school of education, was quoted.
Tri-City News, Vancouver is Awesome, Kamloops Matters, Daily Courier
'The system works': Why the province has no plans to make transit an essential service
CBC interviewed Tom Knight, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about transit as an essential service.
CBC
How kombucha went from seaweed tea in Japan to a hit in North America
Yann Cornil, a marketing professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the rebranding of big beverage companies for health-conscious consumers.
CBC
Vancouver's 'soft landing' in housing prices remains elusive
David Ley, a geography professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, commented on the housing affordability in Greater Vancouver.
Vancouver Sun
How a small stretch of ocean stirred a conservation movement
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about the importance of reducing fishing quotas to save marine species.
Times Colonist
Hundreds march on Douglas Street to call for climate action
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and David Boyd, a professor of law, policy and sustainability, gave comments about the development of a natural-gas industry and clean energy.
Times Colonist
Winter Thunderland: Fischer aims to reel in women's hockey title in final season with UBC
Postmedia featured UBC women’s hockey festival, Winter Thunderland, and interviewed team captain Mathea Fischer.
Postmedia via National Post, Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Inside B.C.’s high school debate scene: Where money and prestige rule the podium
The Star interviewed Aidan Wilson, president of the UBC Debate Society which hosted a debate tournament.
The Star (subscription)
UBC students set to launch app to help women stay safe
Media highlighted a new app co-created by UBC science student Vedanshi Vala, which connects users with their chosen network of community for personal safety.
News 1130, Richmond News
Kelowna Olympian added to UBC Okanagan coaching staff
Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has joined UBCO as the new cross-county and endurance coach.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, BC Local News
Vancouver's first 3D printing shoe store opens this weekend
Daily Hive featured Vancouver’s first 3D printing shoe store co-founded by Braden Parker, a UBC Sauder alumnus.
Daily Hive