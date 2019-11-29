UBC In The News
Less than a third of Canadians view China favourably, poll shows, while half oppose 5G role for Huawei
South China Morning Post highlighted a UBC survey on Canadians’ attitudes towards China and Canada-China Relations.
South China Morning Post
Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study
The Canadian Press featured a new UBC study that suggests restoring habitat may not be enough to save threatened woodland caribou. Study senior author Cole Burton, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed.
The Canadian Press via CityNews, Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Matters, Regina Leader Post, Saskatoon Star Phoenix, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Richmond News, Daily Courier
New research suggests daily cannabis use could be effective alternative to opioids for chronic pain
New UBC research shows that cannabis may be a better, safer alternative to opioids for managing chronic pain. The lead author M-J Milloy, a research scientist at BCCSU and a cannabis science professor at UBC, was quoted.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC Okanagan study finds dogs boost literacy in young students
Media highlighted a new UBCO study found that children who read with a dog are more motivated and engaged. Camille Rousseau, a doctoral student in UBCO’s school of education, was quoted.
Global, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canadians dying at higher rate in areas with more air pollution
Media highlighted a new UBC study that suggests air pollution is associated with an increased risk of deaths at any concentration. The lead author Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed.
OMNI (29:45 mark), Indo-Canadian Voice
Unspoken rules of bus transit
CityNews interviewed Amy Hanser, a sociology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, about her ethnological research in the patterns and behaviour of riding the bus.
CityNews
Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’
UBCO researchers are heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation lab to measure the brain function of astronauts as they become fatigued. Gord Binsted, dean in the faculty of health and social development, was interviewed.
Surrey Now Leader, Abbotsford News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Warming waters, moving fish: How climate change is reshaping Iceland
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about impact of temperature on the oxygen level in water.
New York Times (subscription)
Vancouver company offering 9-day hockey tour to North Korea
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about travelling to North Korea.
CBC
MEC loses $11M as its new CEO braces store against a storm of competition
CBC mentioned Kin Lo, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, in an article about MEC’s financials.
CBC
Transit strike averted, union hopes to vote on new contract within 10 days
Tom Knight, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the presence of Unifor’s national president Jerry Dias at the transit contract talks.
CTV
Queen Elizabeth II looking to retire in 18 months, when she turns 95, British media reports
Sarika Bose, an English lecturer at UBC’s faculty of arts, commented on the monarchs’ options to withdraw from royal duties.
CityNews
Could property tax increase help fight speculative real estate in Vancouver?
Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder of School of Business, spoke about the city’s proposed property tax increase.
News 1130
Bedbug invasion: Why the itch-inducing pests are making a big comeback in a building near you
Murray Isman, an entomologist and a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about the challenges in bedbug eradication and how they feed.
Ottawa Citizen
UBC expanding zero waste food ware ban
UBC is implementing a strategy that will discourage single-use items and plastic food ware to encourage students, faculty, and staff to choose reusable options.
CityNews
How to avoid commuting during the transit strike
CityNews interviewed Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs, about camping on campus.
CityNews
Engineering students show off practical inventions
The Daily Courier featured an event that will be held on Nov. 29 to showcase design projects by first-year UBCO engineering students. Ray Taheri, a senior instructor at UBCO’s school of engineering, was quoted.
Daily Courier