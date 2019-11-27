UBC In The News
How a small stretch of ocean stirred a conservation movement
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about the importance of reducing fishing quotas to save marine species.
New York Times (subscription)
Music key to healthy aging
Roger Wong, executive associate dean of education in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about the role of music in healthy aging. He is one of the UBC professors taking part in the Sounds and Science event on Nov. 30, featuring Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra members and faculty of medicine researchers.
CBC (59:57 mark)
Here's what you need to know about superbugs in the 'post-antibiotic era'
Brett Finlay, a microbiology professor at UBC’s faculty of science and the faculty of medicine, spoke about the development of antibiotics resistance.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Regina Leader Post, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
What did Chrystia Freeland and Jason Kenney’s body language say about their first meeting?
UBC psychology graduate student Zachary Witkower commented on the nonverbal communication between Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney at their first meeting.
The Star (subscription)
Disaster preparedness: what can we do better?
Sara Shneiderman, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology and the school of public policy and global affairs, visited Global BC to talk about disaster preparedness.
Global
4 Ways to green your online shopping
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the environmental impact of online shopping.
Chatelaine
It’s a waiting game for B.C. teens hoping to get the vote
Max Cameron, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on common misconceptions about young voters.
The Tyee
B.C. is the eviction capital of Canada, says StatsCan
The Tyee spoke to Nathanael Lauster, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, about the new report that shows more than 80,000 British Columbians were evicted or lost their home to foreclosure over the past five years.
The Tyee
Kids facing effects of climate change are taking their governments to court
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote an article about the increasing participation of youth in climate change.
The Conversation