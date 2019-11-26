UBC experts on transit strike

Transit users across Metro Vancouver are preparing for a full-scale bus and SeaBus shutdown on Wednesday as the union representing bus operators and maintenance workers continues negotiations with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Lawrence Frank
Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca
- Transportation, transit, public health, sustainability, sprawl, neighbourhood walkability, physical activity, urban planning
Thomas Knight
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.knight@sauder.ubc.ca
- Unions, collective bargaining and strike breakers; minimum wage; amendments to employment standards and human rights legislation