UBC experts on transit strike

Nov 26, 2019

Transit users across Metro Vancouver are preparing for a full-scale bus and SeaBus shutdown on Wednesday as the union representing bus operators and maintenance workers continues negotiations with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Lawrence Frank
Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

  • Transportation, transit, public health, sustainability, sprawl, neighbourhood walkability, physical activity, urban planning 

Thomas Knight
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.knight@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Unions, collective bargaining and strike breakers; minimum wage; amendments to employment standards and human rights legislation

