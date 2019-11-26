Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on transit strike Business, Law & Society

Transit users across Metro Vancouver are preparing for a full-scale bus and SeaBus shutdown on Wednesday as the union representing bus operators and maintenance workers continues negotiations with the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Lawrence Frank

Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604-290-4260

Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

Transportation, transit, public health, sustainability, sprawl, neighbourhood walkability, physical activity, urban planning

Thomas Knight

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: thomas.knight@sauder.ubc.ca