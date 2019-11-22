UBC In The News
Biomedical breakthroughs in Vancouver
UBC’s Engineers in Scrubs developed inventions to help patients who live with spinal cord injury. UBC school of biomedical engineering professor Peter Zandstra and UBC engineering grad Arvin Bahrabadi were interviewed.
CityNews
Does education pay? Research suggests investing in postsecondary schooling can yield dividends
Georgia Straight mentioned a paper co-written by W. Craig Riddell, Royal Bank faculty research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, about the relationship between education levels and re-employment success.
Georgia Straight
Are more water meters on the horizon in Delta?
Delta Optimist highlighted a survey by Jordi Honey-Rosés, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, and graduate student Pascal Volker, which looked at the political will for mandatory metering.
Delta Optimist
What makes a song? It’s the same recipe in every culture
Scientific American spoke to Ève Poudrier, a professor of music theory at UBC, about Western music notation.
Scientific American
Why Pilgrims arriving in America resisted bathing
W. Peter Ward, a history professor at UBC, was quoted about the concept of bathing and cleanliness among western Europeans in the 17th century.
History
Jonathan Wilkinson talks targets and transition as he takes on challenging role of environment minister
CBC’s On The Coast interviewed UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison about Jonathan Wilkinson’s new appointment to the environment portfolio.
CBC
Prince Andrew: I’m innocent because I can’t sweat. Dermatologists: Oh, really?
Mark Lupin, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, gave comments about Prince Andrew’s claim that an adrenaline overdose led to his inability to sweat.
National Post
Don’t demonise farmers
Balsher Singh Sidhu, a PhD student at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, wrote an article about agricultural burning and air pollution in North India.
The Tribune (India)
Checking PSA is not stepping onto a slippery slope to inevitable biopsies
Larry Goldenberg, a professor of urologic sciences at UBC, chair of the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation and director of supportive care at the Vancouver Prostate Centre, wrote an article about using PSA blood tests for cancer screening.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Montreal Gazette
Keith Maillard talks about his absentee father’s ‘one last gut punch from beyond the grave’
The Star interviewed UBC creative writing professor Keith Maillard, about his father and his memoir Fatherless.
The Star (subscription)
Graphic novel inspired by bloody legend of Cariboo's Agnes McVee
Postmedia featured a graphic novel by UBC creative writing instructor Sarah Leavitt, which was inspired by the bloody legend of a serial killer in the Caribou region.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC Okanagan hosts free naloxone, overdose prevention program
Media highlighted UBCO’s free naloxone training and education workshop. Event organizer and UBCO medical student Ariel Smith was interviewed.
Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier