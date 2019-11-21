Daily cannabis use is ‘better at managing chronic pain than painkillers’, docs find

New UBC research shows that cannabis may be a better, safer alternative to opioids for managing chronic pain. The study was conducted by Stephanie Lake, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a research scientist at BCCSU and a cannabis science professor at UBC.

Daily Mail, The Sun, Victoria News, Free Press