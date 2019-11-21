UBC In The News
Daily cannabis use is ‘better at managing chronic pain than painkillers’, docs find
New UBC research shows that cannabis may be a better, safer alternative to opioids for managing chronic pain. The study was conducted by Stephanie Lake, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a research scientist at BCCSU and a cannabis science professor at UBC.
Daily Mail, The Sun, Victoria News, Free Press
The cloudy future of solar-powered cars
Engineering professor William Dunford, who advises UBC’s solar car club, commented on why solar-powered cars haven’t become popular yet.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The new government’s first national security test: Huawei
A Globe article on the new Cabinet mentioned Michael Byers, professor of international law at UBC. Byers earlier wrote that appeasement is needed to break the impasse in Canada-China relations.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Deputy PM Freeland to oversee relations with U.S. and provinces in Trudeau’s new cabinet
UBC political scientist Yves Tiberghien says the appointment of Philippe Champagne as Minister of Foreign Affairs provides a fresh start to Canada-China relations.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
New environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson must close the gap between Canada’s climate ambitions and its policies
Jonathan Wilkinson’s appointment to the environment portfolio signals that climate change will be central to the work of the new government, says UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison.
The Star (subscription)
B.C. business leaders discuss falling competitiveness and promoting diversity
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, says B.C. should invest more in its workers to stay competitive.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
So many streaming services to choose from, which ones prevail?
UBCO marketing professor Joey Hoegg sees potential consolidation in the streaming services market in the future.
Castanet
Economists, academics demand release of NSSO consumer spending data
UBC emeritus professor of economics Ashok Kotwal is among the academics calling for the release of India consumption surveys.
The Hindu, Business Standard
Most of UBC's exchange students are out of Hong Kong
Twenty of UBC’s 31 students who were attending universities in Hong Kong have left the area and the remaining 11 are safe and accounted for, says vice-president for student affairs Ainsley Carry. Term two of UBC’s exchange program in Hong Kong has been cancelled.
Global, Canadian Press via National Post, Globe and Mail, CTV, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier
Metro Vancouver will see bus system shutdown next week if no deal reached for transit workers, union says
In light of next week’s transit strike, UBC media spokesperson Matthew Ramsey says students, faculty and staff are being encouraged to carpool or cycle. Students should speak to their instructors or advisers to explore accommodation options.
CBC, Global, Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Kamloops Matters, Daily Courier, News 1130
Dozens attend community water forum at Kelowna library hosted by UBC Okanagan
Mathieu Bourbonnais, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, talked about the importance of citizens working together to create resilient communities.
Global
Free dental program expands for Metro Vancouver low-income and homeless people
The Union Gospel Mission and UBC’s school of dentistry are expanding their program that provides dental care to low-income individuals in Metro Vancouver.
Global
New lease sees market rent, modernization for Agassiz’s UBC Dairy
UBC Dairy, a teaching and research unit in Agassiz operated by the faculty of land and food systems has signed a new lease with the federal government. Articles quoted farm manager Nelson Dinn.
Agassiz-Harrison Observer, BC Local News
Canadian Nobel laureate Donna Strickland laid foundation for laser eye surgery and assembly of mobile phones
Canadian Nobel laureate Donna Strickland will speak Nov. 25 at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts as part of the UBC Connects series.
Georgia Straight
Kenyan-born woman uses Canadian education to build school for students in her home country
Samara Visram, a UBC environmental design graduate, designed and built a high school for her home country, Kenya.
Global