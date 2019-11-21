Credit: Ross Sneddon/Unsplash

UBC experts available on World Fisheries Day

Media Advisories

Nov 21, 2019    |   For more information, contact Valentina Ruiz Leotaud

Today is the United Nations World Fisheries Day, which aims to focus attention on improving the working conditions of fishers around the world. UBC experts are available to comment on sustainable fisheries management and labour practices in the fishing industry.

Deng Palomares
Project Manager, Sea Around Us
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Vancouver
Phone: 604-822-0218
Email: m.palomares@oceans.ubc.ca

*Available after 10 a.m.  

  • Marine fisheries (catches, discards, bycatch)
  • Fisheries data
  • Sustainable fisheries management

Daniel Pauly
Principal Investigator, Sea Around Us
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Vancouver
Phone: 604-822-1201
Email: d.pauly@oceans.ubc.ca

*Available after 2:00 pm

  • Labour abuses and modern slavery in the fishing industry
  • Sustainable fisheries management
  • Marine fish biology

Relevant recent publications

New technology allows fleets to double fishing capacity – and deplete fish faster: https://news.ubc.ca/2019/09/16/new-technology-allows-fleets-to-double-fishing-capacity-and-deplete-fish-stocks-faster/

Modern slavery promotes overfishing: https://news.ubc.ca/2018/11/07/modern-slavery-promotes-overfishing/

The importance of coastal fisheries: http://www.seaaroundus.org/the-importance-of-coastal-fisheries/

Find other stories about:

Contact

Valentina Ruiz Leotaud
Sea Around Us
UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604.827.3164
Email: v.ruizleotaud@oceans.ubc.ca