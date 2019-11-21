Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available on World Fisheries Day Media Advisories

Today is the United Nations World Fisheries Day, which aims to focus attention on improving the working conditions of fishers around the world. UBC experts are available to comment on sustainable fisheries management and labour practices in the fishing industry.

Deng Palomares

Project Manager, Sea Around Us

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Vancouver

Phone: 604-822-0218

Email: m.palomares@oceans.ubc.ca

*Available after 10 a.m.

Marine fisheries (catches, discards, bycatch)

Fisheries data

Sustainable fisheries management

Daniel Pauly

Principal Investigator, Sea Around Us

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Vancouver

Phone: 604-822-1201

Email: d.pauly@oceans.ubc.ca

*Available after 2:00 pm

Labour abuses and modern slavery in the fishing industry

Sustainable fisheries management

Marine fish biology

Relevant recent publications

New technology allows fleets to double fishing capacity – and deplete fish faster: https://news.ubc.ca/2019/09/16/new-technology-allows-fleets-to-double-fishing-capacity-and-deplete-fish-stocks-faster/

Modern slavery promotes overfishing: https://news.ubc.ca/2018/11/07/modern-slavery-promotes-overfishing/

The importance of coastal fisheries: http://www.seaaroundus.org/the-importance-of-coastal-fisheries/