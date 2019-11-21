UBC experts available on World Fisheries Day

Today is the United Nations World Fisheries Day, which aims to focus attention on improving the working conditions of fishers around the world. UBC experts are available to comment on sustainable fisheries management and labour practices in the fishing industry.
Deng Palomares
Project Manager, Sea Around Us
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Vancouver
- Marine fisheries (catches, discards, bycatch)
- Fisheries data
- Sustainable fisheries management
Daniel Pauly
Principal Investigator, Sea Around Us
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, UBC Vancouver
- Labour abuses and modern slavery in the fishing industry
- Sustainable fisheries management
- Marine fish biology
Relevant recent publications
New technology allows fleets to double fishing capacity – and deplete fish faster: https://news.ubc.ca/2019/09/16/new-technology-allows-fleets-to-double-fishing-capacity-and-deplete-fish-stocks-faster/
Modern slavery promotes overfishing: https://news.ubc.ca/2018/11/07/modern-slavery-promotes-overfishing/
The importance of coastal fisheries: http://www.seaaroundus.org/the-importance-of-coastal-fisheries/