Update on UBC students in Hong Kong

Nov 20, 2019    |   For more information, contact Matthew Ramsey

Date/Time: Nov. 20, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

Event details: Vice-President, Students Ainsley Carry and Laurinda Tracey, Student Safety Abroad Advisor with UBC Go Global, will update media on the status of UBC students in Hong Kong and plans for Term 2 of exchange programs in Hong Kong.

Ainsley Carry – Vice-President, Students

Laurinda Tracey – Student Safety Abroad Advisor, UBC Go Global

