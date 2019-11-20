Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update on UBC students in Hong Kong Media Advisories

Date/Time: Nov. 20, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

Location/Map: #210, Old Administration Building, 6328 Memorial Road – map

Parking – Fraser River Parkade, 6440 Memorial Road – map

Conference Call information:

Dial-In-Number 1-855-353-9183

Participant Passcode – 42288#

Event details: Vice-President, Students Ainsley Carry and Laurinda Tracey, Student Safety Abroad Advisor with UBC Go Global, will update media on the status of UBC students in Hong Kong and plans for Term 2 of exchange programs in Hong Kong.

Interviews:

Ainsley Carry – Vice-President, Students

Laurinda Tracey – Student Safety Abroad Advisor, UBC Go Global